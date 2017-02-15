10 contemporary living rooms you'll love

The living room is easily one of the most used places in our homes. We spend most of our time there relaxing and recharging after a long day. Naturally, the space should feel comfortable and functional, and at the same time be an expression of our own unique style.

There is so much that goes into making the living room a cozy place to hang out. From colour schemes and decor options, to furniture, flooring and textures, there is so much to consider. That's what makes it a great room to get creative in and showcase your signature style. Soak up a little inspiration from our list of contemporary living rooms that reflect fresh modern characteristics.