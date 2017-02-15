Global gourmets: 10 creative kitchens from Portugal

Today we’re paying a visit to our friends in Portugal and taking a peek at their creative kitchens! We’ll see kitchens with a subtle but indelible style that are perfect for making everyday cooking feel special.
As we go through our list, try to imagine the traditional scents and flavours of Portuguese food. Their stick-to-your-bones cuisine is rich in savoury meats and fresh seafood. These are the kitchens where you can snack on ameijoas a bulhao pato (clams cooked in white wine) while sipping on ice cold beer. Or, if you’re starving, try a Portuguese stew. Full of heavy meats and beans, this is a dish that’s sure to fill you up.
You can get in touch with professionals on homify if you want to give your kitchen some Portuguese style. Ready to dream of the marble streets of Lisbon and the cliffy beaches of Lagos? Let’s tour these lovely kitchens!
This kitchen gets a fun and fresh look thanks to its wide striped wallpaper backsplash. The subtle nautical theme updates an otherwise simple kitchen. Blue accents and a high-quality wood countertop help set the tone.
Check out this cute and boxy kitchen! They used gorgeous mosaic tiles and a wood floor to demarcate space. Now, the kitchen area feels separated from the dining area. The rustic wood floors add charm to the white and clean kitchen space.
This kitchen is for those who want to dabble in the ultra modern but don’t want to lose out on the warmth and rusticity of old-world design. The perfect marriage between the two! We love this bright, all-white kitchen with minimalist design and an L-shaped island.
Concrete and simplicity are at the heart of this kitchen. It lets the tropical backyard shine! This contemporary kitchen feels bright and cozy. Using concrete in the floors and in the kitchen island is a simple yet beautiful way to create a modern kitchen space.
This compact kitchen is a tight fit, but it has all you need. It has an elegant look for such a small space. A textured wood grain was chosen for the cabinets and counters. It contrasts with the light herringbone wood pattern on the floor. Using a kitchen island as a breakfast bar helps to double the space in your kitchen.
It’s hard to even recognize this beautiful space as a kitchen! This immaculate white kitchen has a delicate style. It instills calmness and tranquillity. Gleaming white counters and cabinets pair with negative fixtures to create a kitchen that feels like silk.
A lot of our own furniture comes to us from friends, parents and grandparents. What happens when their style doesn't match ours? The owners of this kitchen put glass doors in an antique cabinet so they could use it to store and display their kitchenware. this kitchen uses updated antiques in its design as a blending of old and new.
By changing one thing, you can give your entire kitchen new life. Check out this golden mosaic wall that warms up the white kitchen. The space feels richer and homier thanks to the update.
This contemporary grey kitchen is hiding a crafty little secret. Notice how that one wall is actually a chalkboard? What a great way to scribble down a message for your family or a reminder to yourself! These Portuguese kitchens have their own personalities that make them homey and delightful.
We’re ending our tour of creative Portuguese kitchens in this masculine kitchen featuring black counters. Bold and modern, this kitchen was made to entertain! Imagine cooking a romantic dinner for two in this exquisite kitchen.
Thanks for joining us on our look at 10 creative kitchens from the Portuguese! They had some great ideas we're excited to use in our own kitchens.