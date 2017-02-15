Global gourmets: 10 creative kitchens from Portugal

Today we’re paying a visit to our friends in Portugal and taking a peek at their creative kitchens! We’ll see kitchens with a subtle but indelible style that are perfect for making everyday cooking feel special.

As we go through our list, try to imagine the traditional scents and flavours of Portuguese food. Their stick-to-your-bones cuisine is rich in savoury meats and fresh seafood. These are the kitchens where you can snack on ameijoas a bulhao pato (clams cooked in white wine) while sipping on ice cold beer. Or, if you’re starving, try a Portuguese stew. Full of heavy meats and beans, this is a dish that’s sure to fill you up.

You can get in touch with professionals on homify if you want to give your kitchen some Portuguese style. Ready to dream of the marble streets of Lisbon and the cliffy beaches of Lagos? Let’s tour these lovely kitchens!