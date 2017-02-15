A modern country home shaped by the hills

Travel to the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains of Asheville, North Carolina, where this peaceful rural home can be found resting on a quiet hilltop, tucked up against a lush wooded knoll. The residence you’re about to explore has been built by the architects at SPG Architects, bringing a modernist approach to the country home’s design. These architects have therefore drawn much of their inspiration from the topography of the site, expressing the natural contours of the environment in the structure of the home, and making judicious use of materials to harmonize with the rural simplicity and earthy atmosphere of the natural space.
Throughout this tour, a focus on the environment, views, and natural atmosphere is unavoidable, as the architects have worked to maximize enjoyment of the natural landscape through the construction of the home. The residence has been given a wide panel of windows on the Western and Southern sides, opened up for optimal views of the rolling farmland below and the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains.
The home does little to disturb the natural vegetation that grows on the hilltop, with a landscaped garden that still holds a sense of wilderness through its intentionally untended design. A few stone steps wander through the grasses and shrubs, subtly transitioning from the man-made environment to the natural world.
From the patio, you can fully appreciate the seamless transition between the home’s lanscaped patio garden and the treetops in the distance. With views like these, the architects were wise to include glass railings, fostering a refreshing sense of both liberation and connection to the landscape.
The home is accessed by approaching through the woods, arriving at a one-story facade. The change in elevation at this site allows for an entrance on what is actually the upper floor of the home, where the main living areas have been housed. The home presents a low, flat profile, successfully “ducking” out of the way to allow for unobstructed views of the mountains – another example of the seamless integration of the structure into the natural landscape. The exterior shell is comprised of corten steel framed by wood, displaying rusty, earthy tones that help to anchor the home to the hilltop. You can see a hint of the panoramic views through the glass windows at the entrance, but it’s not until you enter the home that you can enjoy the full impact of its stunning location.
The living room area of this open plan design is the epitome of a restful and relaxing space. Aglow with warm morning sunlight, the creamy and golden tones of the space take on a hazy, almost dream-like presence. Soft textures serve to increase the comforting and relaxed feel of the space. Notable in this design are the glass walls and doors that allow for effortless access to the patio, as well as the unique “cut out” mantle design that intentionally makes room for the views with the addition of a large rectangular window.
In keeping with the other natural elements of the interior, the dining room and kitchen adopt an easy-going appearance, purposefully kept neutral to permit the stunning scenery to decorate the room. A thick wooden dining room table establishes a hearty, traditional anchor in the space, while the more modern addition of a delicate hanging chandelier acts as a beacon of modernist style.
Even in the bedroom, the cream and rust colour scheme prevails, with a padded headboard and neutral array of pillows creating a cozy, down-to-Earth space for relaxation. This cohesive colour scheme creates an even energy throughout the space, making the transition from room to room gentle and quiet. Earthy, grounded, and honest, this room’s aesthetic highlights the appeal of simple materials and practical designs.
