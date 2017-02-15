NoWalls: 5 Fantastic open plan homes

There’s been a whole lot of talk about building walls in recent months – coupled with plenty of lashback, which places attention on an important point: walls are simply overrated. At their most basic, walls are simple the manifestations of made-up boundaries, serving to compartmentalize, distinguish, and retain. Surely, the architects featured in this article will agree: when it comes to quality of life, living in an open, communicative, and easily accessed space provides major benefits. Aside from the physical benefits of open concept living spaces (increased air circulation, ease of movement, simpler communication, better light distribution), open concept spaces can have psychological benefits, such as increased feelings of freedom and potential.

In a celebration of a world with no barriers, take part in an exploration of these 5 fantastic open plan homes that rejoice in their #NoWalls lifestyle!