Rich, yet simple: a refreshingly minimalist home

True to modernist design, this interior layout is economical in its use of materials, with much of the upper floor “cut away” to expose a walkway connecting the rooms of the upper floor. This design not only places importance on open communication and transparency, but it also creates an area of rich visual interest, filled with intersecting shapes that provide an unexpected amount of depth as you gaze upwards into the layers of the home.

