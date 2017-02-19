This gold and silver Calgary home positively glows

In this tour, the designers from Calgary-based Sonata Design display a luxurious interior that radiates warmth and light from every room! This suburban home offers a hospitable and energizing atmosphere that fluidly incorporates natural materials with the high contrasts provided by polished metals and bold geometric patterns – and the result is as eclectic as it is sophisticated!

Throughout the tour, you’ll find that each room of this house has been decorated with a consideration for its sensory impact, as each space complies a rich variety of textures, from shiny steel to fluffy fur to grainy, natural wood. You’ll also find that the designers have woven a cohesive theme throughout the rooms, with hues of gold and silver creating a positive, glowing atmosphere in each space.