10 home decor upgrades to embrace when you turn 30

By now, you’ve probably popped for a few high quality items for your closet, whether it’s a tailored suit jacket or a nice pair of custom-made leather shoes for wearing to work. Protect these investments with proper storage: a set of matching hangers, a sturdy shoe rack, a set of coat hooks for your front entrance – all of these will lend to a more organized home environment while helping you to properly care for your high quality investments.

See this ideabook for more design ideas: 8 excellent homes packed with design tips