An exquisite eco-house inspired by the elements

In this tour, the interior architects from the Design Studio of Stanislav Orekhov Architecture celebrate the richness of the natural world. This modern eco-house in Zhukovka is not only positioned to enjoy a pristine outdoor environment – inside, the home’s interior echoes the majesty of its natural surroundings with furniture and decor inspired by the elements. Solid stone features ground the space, while a variety of complex wooden constructions bring a surprising amount of both warmth and depth. Sculpted metal features contribute a fluid, shimmering effect reminiscent of flowing water, bringing a third element onto the scene. Throughout, shadows and light shift within the intricate interplay of the home’s internal features, creating an artistic interior in which air itself – filled with light and darkness – takes on an important role.
The setting for this home is undeniably gorgeous, with a hint of mysticism floating in the air as the tall pines of the Russian wilderness stretch high above the sloping roof of the room. A large portion of the interior is visible through large windows, and both the ground and upper floors offer space to step outside and enjoy the forest from the comfort of a patio chair.
EntranceThis forest home greets the eye with an artistic visual display, with a textured metallic wall panel joining with a smooth stone stripe that runs the length of the foyer. Swirling golden “ribbons” on each side embody a sense of energy, accompanying the rippled, flowing effect of the central panel, creating a spirited scene with a striking resemblance to flowing water.
The exterior of the home is wide open and friendly to visitors, and the interior is no different. This generous floorplan includes several sitting rooms and living rooms, each serving a distinct function. This space can be used as a home theatre, with a projector nestled into the wood panelling above. Further on, a central living room offers up an enormous fireplace, while a third sitting room is designed as a sunroom for enjoying the outdoors.
This interior offers little in terms of conventional decor – instead, the detailing of the form and shape of the structure of the home itself is the decor. The dining roomdining room enjoys a varied palette of caramel and chocolate wooden tones, with the depth and intricacy of wood grain, intersecting beams, and complex layers creating a visually enriching space.
It’s not just the dining room – many of the rooms include ceilings with a strong sense of visual interest. For example, the interior architects have installed a unique assortment of square white light fixtures on the living room ceiling, using a variety of shapes and sizes to draw the eye upwards to enjoy the unusual – yet artistic – ceiling scenery. You’ll can also observe the way the ceiling has been designed to change character in each room, each space defined by a different set of materials, shapes, and lines. Above, the hallway ceiling is dominated by repetitive stripes that mirror the long, horizontal planks in the nearby staircase.
This quiet office enjoys a substantial grounding effect created by the richness of the earthy, natural materials used in the room (leather furniture, wooden panelling in the walls).
Quite possibly the heaviest headboard known to man, the marbled stone slab that sits behind the bed brings a strong natural element into the space, playing harmoniously with a similar design on the adjacent wall mirror. Grounded by a large, velvety smooth rug and anchored by the weight of stone, this bedroom feels well-established – with a an upper half offering a sense of lightness in its white walls, impressive height, and sunny skylights.
While the previous bedroom was lofty and elegant, this bedroom takes on a cozier, more romantic vibe. Warm caramel tones fill the wooden walls, ceiling, and floor, turning any light into a soft, golden glow, while a circular bed establishes a rounded, soft theme. A display of tree branches adds to the dreamy, magical sensation that fills this forest-themed room.
It wouldn’t be proper to call this space a bathroom – with a whirlpool set in a luxuriously smooth wooden floor, this “bathroom” in on a completely different level. Once again, the designers bring elements of the natural world into their design, with swirled stone patterns and a shimmering silver partition adding to the watery nature of this decadent home spa.
