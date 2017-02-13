7 DIY home decor projects to celebrate love

With Valentines Day coming up, we want to surround ourselves with love. Apart from inviting family and friends over or celebrating with your partner, you can also create a home that is packed with beautiful objects and inspiring decor items, helping you to get in the mood!

This is why today on homify, we have 7 valentines DIY projects that will light a spark in you. Not only are the end results fantastic, but you can have a lot of fun in the process. There is nothing better than focusing on a creative DIY project to get your mind off work stress or other worries.

These projects are also all very easy and simple, which means you have plenty of time to do them all if you like.

Your home will be ready for Valentines Day with a few simple additions! Or save them to do with your loved one during a rainy weekend.