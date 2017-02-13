7 Unique front-door designs for your home

You've heard it a million times on homify – your entrance is the business card of your home. It's the first impression that people will get of your house so you want it to look charming and appealing. It should also represent a subtle touch of your personality and character.

So what does your current entrance say about you? Does it say you are quirky and full of life? Does it say you are fun, warm and welcoming? Does it say that you are a nature lover?

Or does your entrance say that you are boring and dull?

Not to fear! Today we've gathered 7 designs from top professionals from around the world, which will inspire and delight in their variety, diversity and appeal.

After examining these designs, you'll want to change your entrance immediately!