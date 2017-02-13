7 Unique front-door designs for your home

You've heard it a million times on homify – your entrance is the business card of your home. It's the first impression that people will get of your house so you want it to look charming and appealing. It should also represent a subtle touch of your personality and character.
So what does your current entrance say about you? Does it say you are quirky and full of life? Does it say you are fun, warm and welcoming? Does it say that you are a nature lover?
Or does your entrance say that you are boring and dull?
Not to fear! Today we've gathered 7 designs from top professionals from around the world, which will inspire and delight in their variety, diversity and appeal.
After examining these designs, you'll want to change your entrance immediately!
Wood is a popular choice when it comes to the entrance of a home, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring, simple or plain. In this design, we can see how geometric lines and shapes have been used throughout the front door and window frames to create a very unique and appealing design.
Two chunky emerald greens have been used to flank the front door, with wooden poles jutting out from their depths. This adds to the design, bringing a slightly ethnic and rustic touch to the modern and contemporary home.
One way to create a welcoming and warm entrance is to go for a glass front door or a door flanked by windows, which allows guests a chance to see inside and feel like they are part of the interiors before they've even stepped foot inside.
However, in Canada we want to preserve a little bit of privacy and be security conscious. A frosted glass door is the perfect option!
Another tip is to used tinted glass throughout the facade, like designers Linebox Studio have done here. Have you ever seen such stylish windows?
In modern architecture and design, we are all about neutral colours, warm tones and earthy textures, but why not add a splash of vibrant colour to the look and feel of a home?
In this design, we can see how a bright pink front door works in harmony with a pink deck chair. The little pot plants and flowers used to decorate this space further enhance the beauty of the environment.
A little splash of bright colour can go a very long way!
If you're into cutting-edge design, elegance and sophistication, a sleek silver door like this one could be the best way to go!
What's more is that all you would need to do is replace your front door, yet the whole look and feel would be transformed. You'll also be making quite a statement!
Have a look at these 15 fantastic front doors and gates for more inspiration!
We love this wooden front door design, which pivots on an axis so that when it opens up, it creates a very unique design! It also matches the frame of the front door, creating a harmonious design.
When this door is open, the entrance is also very large and expansive, enveloping guests and visitors immediately in its warmth and depths.
Another great idea for an entrance is to have a path that runs through your garden, leading family and friends right up to the front door.
This paved and trendy mottled pathway matches the facade, creating a very stylish design. The lighting that runs alongside it illuminates the beauty of the path but is functional too. It allows guests to find their way in the dark, where the front door is like a beacon of warmth.
This front door looks like a jigsaw puzzle! Have you ever seen something so unique?
This is a wonderful example of how much can be achieved with a little bit of imagination and fun. White doesn't have to be boring either.
