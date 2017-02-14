The suburban home that's monochromatic and modern

Today at homify, we are going to explore a cutting-edge and striking black and white house, designed by professionals Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl.

What you will love about this incredible home is how we will get the opportunity to see the plans for it too! We will be able to explore exactly what the designers had in mind for this family environment as well as how each room in the plan corresponds beautifully to the finished product.

This project may also inspire you to go for a simpler, more minimalist and refreshing look and feel in your own home. Even if a black and white colour scheme isn't your cup of tea.

Are you ready to take a look?