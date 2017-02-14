The suburban home that's monochromatic and modern

Today at homify, we are going to explore a cutting-edge and striking black and white house, designed by professionals Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl.
What you will love about this incredible home is how we will get the opportunity to see the plans for it too! We will be able to explore exactly what the designers had in mind for this family environment as well as how each room in the plan corresponds beautifully to the finished product.
This project may also inspire you to go for a simpler, more minimalist and refreshing look and feel in your own home. Even if a black and white colour scheme isn't your cup of tea.
Are you ready to take a look?
From the front of the house, we can see how elegant it is with its black and white facade and traditional tiled roof. While there are some windows in the facade, the home looks private and protected, enveloping the family in its warmth and security.
A little brown picket fence forms the perimeter of the house, neatly packaging the front garden and pathway that leads to the front door in its confines. A double garage houses the vehicles and other items that may need to be stored, keeping the look and feel of the facade very tidy.
Yet, this double-storey home looks like it holds all sorts of surprises!
The back garden of the home is simply spectacular with a large, wooden terrace, comfortable furniture for entertaining family and friends outdoors or sun lounging as well as a trampoline where the kids can play!
This is truly an outdoor space that caters for a family who love to spend time with one another as well as friends and loved ones.
Thanks to large glass sliding doors and balconies, the interior of the home spills out onto this outdoor space, extending the living area aesthetically and physically.
Once we step inside the open plan home, we can see how the black and white design dominates. This makes for a very striking interior design!
The kitchen and dining area work in harmony with one another, creating a very engaging space where diners can chat to the chef while he or she whips up a storm!
The designers have used functional elements to bring a bit of a quirky touch to the space. Three black lamps drop down from the ceiling, making for a very savvy design while the front door features some circles in it, adding a gorgeous touch to a functional element.
The living area features the same lack and white design but with a few retro touches. Don't you love the curved coffee table and the curtains that hang at an angle on the windows?
This minimalist home is packed with personality because, as we've mentioned before, the designers have managed to combine functionality with trend.
You'll also notice that there is plenty of storage space in this home, keeping all items neatly stored away. This is a must for any stylish yet practical home.
Even the bedroom features black and white tones? Have you ever seen something so dramatic?
The simple black linen and white walls create a very striking design while the luxurious chandelier that hangs from the ceiling brings a classic touch to the environment.
Again storage space is key for a room like this, ensuring that it is tidy and tranquil at all times.
Lighting is a key factor in this unique home, even in the bathroom.
Here long and narrow lamps drown down from the ceiling, like stalactites. They provide this space with a beautiful, soft glow creating the perfect ambiance for a refreshing and peaceful way to end off a day.
On the staircase, we can see how the designers have included a raw brick wall, which introduces a bit of texture and tone to the environment. This is illuminated and enhanced by the lighting.
Finally we get a chance to see the downstairs plan of the home, which is wonderful because it allows us to really get a sense of what the architects and home owners had in mind for the home. This is a very valuable tool for a project like this as it quite literally keeps everyone on the same page!
Do you see how the living area has been designed in an open plan design while the garage fits snugly into the front corner of the house?
We love how the terrace fits onto the house like a Jenga block!
Here we get to see what the upstairs of the home looks like from a planning perspective. The bedrooms surround the bathroom while there is even a little study area!
