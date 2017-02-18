11 kitchen styles for modern Canadian living

The kitchen is truly the heart of the home. It's not just a place to cook, but also a place where we gather with friends and family to enjoy each other's company, and create lasting memories. We have tons of options to choose from when designing the perfect kitchen style that reflects our diverse Canadian lifestyles. Whether it's a classic traditional style, or a rustic meets modern, live in an apartment or house, this selection is sure to cook up some inspiration.
Nothing opens up a kitchen quite like skylights and a wall of mirrored cabinets. The space feels bright, spacious and ultra modern with the functional built in sink and gas range in the island.
This kitchen is a wonderful expression of a true classic minimalist style. In the fundamentals of the design we see clean crisp lines in the cabinetry, and sharp pointed angles on the marble island. A cool colour palette and simple lighting keep the kitchen feeling sleek and modern.
The transitional style kitchen is certainly a unique one. Often times it has the 'old world meets modern' appeal going for it. Here is a good example with the Mediterranean tile used for the backsplash. The matte stone countertops and stainless steel appliances do a nice job of blending the different styles to create an eclectic fusion between the two.
Inspired by the 50's and exuding an obvious mid-century modern look, this kitchen takes us back in time. Bright pops of colour and glossy finishes complete this retro styled kitchen.
With all the chrome present in this room it doesn't feel cold and one-note. Smart uses of colour in the dishes and shelving make this kitchen feel warm and cozy.
Playful uses of color always help lighten up a room. Often when we try and achieve a 'modern' look things can seen a little flat sometimes. This is where colourful accents become our friends. The yellow accents in the shelving do a fabulous job of animating this modern kitchen to perfection.
This tangerine kitchen is the epitome of modern living.The snazzy high gloss finishes stand out against the white counter tops and flat ceiling beautifully. There is ample counter space, storage room and cabinet space built into this design. We can see this kitchen fitting perfectly into a stunning luxury condo in Toronto.
The black marble island is the definite show stopper in this kitchen. The polished finish contrasts well with the white subway tiles and yellow bursts of colour throughout the room. For more ideas to help you find the perfect kitchen design, you may want to browse through homify's vast selection of kitchen design professionals.
This kitchen has traded bulky cabinets for an impressive view of the outdoors. Yet there is no shortage of space with the abundance of drawers and massive island to make great use of this space. A kitchen perfect for Canadian country views.
This eclectic kitchen displays a vibrant mixture of textures and tones. We love the warm wood finishes against the cool chrome surfaces. Mixing wood and metal elements together helps to create this 'rustic meets modern' style kitchen.
Perfectly suitable for busy city living, this compact kitchen has enough space to cook dinner for two. The counter top doubles as a mini island, or breakfast bar. Functional design is key when living in small spaces.
