An extra-special home on the edge of town

The home has a robust yet soothing look all at once. This can be credited to the use of varied materials as well as the play of lines and thickness of the elements used. The various lines above the glass box on the ground floor make for a symmetrical play, which is an industrial symphony of sorts. The varying thicknesses of the wooden planks on the floor above create a cottage-style look at the very first glance. The various wings of the home are tied in with their geometrical box-like shapes so as to create an expansive and well-laid out look on the manicured green grounds.