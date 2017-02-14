An extra-special home on the edge of town

Step into style, step into luxury – that seems to be the tantalizing invitation extended by this wonderfully luxurious, modern yet elegant family home. The expansive quarters have been designed by the team of architects at Maas Architecten in the picturesque town of Zeist. This home has a very modern look with a luxurious vibe, yet it manages to retain a homely state of affairs, which is perfect for family living. Come and have a look at this inspiring structure.
The home has a robust yet soothing look all at once. This can be credited to the use of varied materials as well as the play of lines and thickness of the elements used. The various lines above the glass box on the ground floor make for a symmetrical play, which is an industrial symphony of sorts. The varying thicknesses of the wooden planks on the floor above create a cottage-style look at the very first glance. The various wings of the home are tied in with their geometrical box-like shapes so as to create an expansive and well-laid out look on the manicured green grounds.
The street view of the facade is one that showcases the wonderful detailing of the various wings as they are suspended one on top of the other in a fitting display of architectural prowess and high design values. The bricks also comes into the picture to bring some colour to the facade.
The details of the space design is what actually holds one’s attention. The brick walls that sit well with the wooden door of the porch bring a warm and homely quality to this modern space. The right stone tiles that have been laid out in a step-wise fashion also make for a natural statement, which is in sharp contrast with the smooth finishes above. Glass, wood and metal come together to create a wonderfully eclectic space, which instantly invites you to stop and stare.
The living room has a warm yet modern quality. The egg-shaped chairs are on the retro side, which brings in a whimsical look once you enter. To one side, we find the formal living room with its linear couch showing us its well-crafted back. The glass doors in the metal frames are an ode to the loft-like style, which is further carried forth with the brick-lined wall, holding the fireplace and the television. The staircase is an open one with box steps in a white wall.
As we walk up the stairs, we stop and take in the amazing view of the lounge and living room. The L-shaped couch as well as the light polish of the wood and the slate floor with the glass walls on the side make for a sleek yet homely statement. Take a look at another home tour that might interest you - A home made special with a splash of colour!