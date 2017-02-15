A perfect home for the polder

Now this is what you call a backyard! This space has a slim layered deck with neat planks of wood, which point towards a rather modern outlook. One wing of the home juts out from its box-like shape with a triangular incline on one corner. This is where the brick-lined wings meets it and create a well-matched look. The grain of the light wood and the red hue of the bricks makes for a stunning statement indeed while the foliage does the rest of the talking. Glass windows and doors gleam in the sunshine while the outdoor furniture invites you to sun bathe for a while.