A perfect home for the polder

This next home attracts our attention because of its angular architecture, that evokes a chalet. Inside, one will find a sleek modern rendition of a chalet with many interesting touches. Woonhuis Pantekoek has been designed by the eminent team of architects at Groeneweg Van Der Meijden Architects. Come and join us as we take a tour of this marvellous modern chalet, located near the river Giessen within the protected polder of Alblasserwaard.
Now this is what you call a backyard! This space has a slim layered deck with neat planks of wood, which point towards a rather modern outlook. One wing of the home juts out from its box-like shape with a triangular incline on one corner. This is where the brick-lined wings meets it and create a well-matched look. The grain of the light wood and the red hue of the bricks makes for a stunning statement indeed while the foliage does the rest of the talking. Glass windows and doors gleam in the sunshine while the outdoor furniture invites you to sun bathe for a while.
The facade is a geometrical play of angles that bring forth an interesting look. The brick and white space is well-textured and has a careful smattering of glass, which add balance to what would be a heavy facade. The architect say they used materials such as hand-moulded brick, aging wood and patinated zinc to achieve a discreet natural look, which is framed by the well-manicured garden.
The leather couches in the living room bring out the robust blue shade on the wall, while the beige drapes balance it all out. A bright red rug creates quite a contrast in this space whereas the slate-like floor makes for an eclectic statement of sorts.
The main hall of the home is surrounded by glass walls held aloft in slim wooden frames with a light polish. The slanting roof has a sharp incline, while the pre-war fireplace adds an eclectic touch to the space. The furniture is all about straight lines where bright pops appear in the form of a rug and other accents.
Sturdy wood has been given a delicate twist in this space, thanks to the Scandinavian polish which sits well with the blue wall and the rest of the minimalist space. The chrome fittings also create quite an understated contrast here, especially on the long bank of closets along one wall.
Despite its modern outlook, we are happy to note that the designers and architects have made full use of the beautiful and lush greenery to create a style statement along with the modern structure. The trees rise high even in their well-maintained quarters to create a well-preserved and natural statement here.
Exposed cement has been used to give the large driveway an industrial look while glass peers in from behind the brick wall for a cohesive look. The angles give it all a quirky modern look.