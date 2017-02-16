​9 nifty ways to redecorate your home

The word ‘redecorate’ may scare even the best of us when we think of the scale, the details, the expertise and the sheer budget of it all. But there are many ways in which a few simple tweaks can take over a drab home and turn it into a fabulously well-designed space. That's why homify is happy to deliver nine tips, which will propel your space towards more stylish shores.
Sometimes, a simple change like a splash of a new hue can change the way the room looks and feels. Give your space an updated colour that will go with the modern times, much like this silvery white hue in the picture. Layer with neutrals and give some accents that pop with colour and pattern like decals on the walls and throw pillows on the couches.
While you may be tempted to go all out and bring in many bright and kiddy patterns and colours for your child’s room, you would do well to remember that your child will eventually outgrow all that. So it is best to bring in a simple yet soothing colour palette with soft patterns to layer the space. Top up with some white furniture for a timeless look.
Add some spice to your kitchen with this slate wall. Scribble grocery lists or write down your favourite recipes – this wall is the perfect quirky touch for your kitchen, which also doubles up as a functional piece.
The bedroom should be a soothing space. So claim the calm again with a change of tapestry. Layer with soft and downy fabric for the bedding and heavy textiles for the drapes. Ensure that it complements your walls and other structural elements like pillars and columns in the room.
Install a wooden floor and walls for your patio and throw in some furniture for good measure so that it graduates from an unused storehouse look to a good looking and functional space. And while you are at it, do not forget the greenery.
The entryway of the home is where your guests and visitors can catch the very first glimpse of your home and its personality. So ensure that you layer this space with ethereal elements, which are soothing and inviting.
While you redecorate, do not forget to look under the stairs. Add some greenery, sculptures and pebbled beds for an indoor courtyard.
Give your dressing room or space a whole new twist with these vintage mirrors and holdalls.
Give your dining room some larger-than-life artwork and wallpaper to create a winning personality.
