A charming cottage with cool contemporary decor

Who wouldn’t love to live in a spacious and beautiful country house with a garden? If you are lucky enough to own such a property, be careful to plan the décor wisely to make a comfortable and elegant residence! Today we’ll see the wonders wrought in Collado Mediano by interior architects Ester Sanchez Lastra, in Madrid. The design team has planned the layout to maximise the available living space as well as to optimise the use of natural light through an open-plan design and to enhance a sense of spaciousness. The furniture and accessories are modern, stylish and ideal for this trendy residence. Let’s take the tour!
The façade of this beautiful house looks like a contemporary cottage. The white, grey and black colour scheme showcases modern elegance while the picket fence adds a rustic touch. Surrounded by greenery, this is a charming home to live in!
The living area is a picture of sophisticated comfort. The soothing neutral tones of the décor are enlivened by splashes of colour while the contemporary accessories, modern art on the wall and trendy lights enhance the stylishness of this space. The innovative fireplace adds a quirky touch.
We love the trendy lights hanging over the dining table! The open-plan design of this gorgeous house places the modern dining area in close proximity to the lush garden. What a wonderful way to experience nature during a meal!
The sleek white cabinets are beautifully balanced by the black television set and colourful books in a neat minimalist décor.
A big thumbs-up to the cheery green and white colour palette of the minimalist kitchen. The small dining table arrangement is perfect for a cosy family meal.
The tranquillity of this cosy and bright bedroom is enhanced manifold by the cool colours. Natural light and fresh air is also in plenty! The storage drawers in the bed are an example of the seamless blend of comfort and functionality in the house.
What a snug bedroom this is, warmly lit by yellow lights and a skylight! Decorated in neutral white, blue and hues of brown, this is a comfortable haven indeed!
The cool white and grey colour palette, sleek fittings and stylish sanitary ware of this modern bathroom are the epitome of trendy functionality. The quirky round mirrors are another example of the innovativeness of the décor.
Relaxing in this comfortable patio would be a joy indeed! The wicker furniture is in tune with the nature that surrounds it. The large glass doors create an open-plan design that brings in the outdoors.
The architects at Ester Sanchez Lastra have done a fabulous job of crafting a rustic yet modern house with an open-plan design.
Here is another home tour that might interest you - The chalet home with a wonderful warm glow