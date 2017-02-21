Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 dreamy decor ideas for your bedroom

Justwords Justwords
Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Of all the living spaces in the house, the bedroom is particularly special because it is our own personal space. More than any other room in the house, the bedroom is where many family discussions are held and it is also where we unwind after a long day – a haven where we look for peace and relaxation. This is the room which, above all others, should reflect our persona to the fullest and enable us to recharge our batteries! The bedroom is our private sanctuary and its décor should be in tune with our personality, whether vintage, modern, rustic, striking, soothing, or minimalist. Today we’ll take a look at 6 amazing ways to design the bedroom. Let’s begin!

Simple comfort in classic style

Casa em Braga, CASA MARQUES INTERIORES CASA MARQUES INTERIORES Modern style bedroom
CASA MARQUES INTERIORES

CASA MARQUES INTERIORES
CASA MARQUES INTERIORES
CASA MARQUES INTERIORES

The elegant simplicity of this bright and airy room is a treat for the eyes. The cool, modern white and grey décor and large glass doors blend tastefully with the comfortable furniture, modern lights and stylish accessories for a classic look.

A bright space for children

WHITE & WHITE, ANNA SHEMURATOVA \ interior design ANNA SHEMURATOVA \ interior design Nursery/kid’s room
ANNA SHEMURATOVA \ interior design

ANNA SHEMURATOVA \ interior design
ANNA SHEMURATOVA \ interior design
ANNA SHEMURATOVA \ interior design

When decorating the children’s room, a bright and airy ambience with an element of fun is ideal. The modern white colour palette enhances the sense of space while wooden floor lends warmth. The unique shape of the room is a quirky element that is perfect for the children’s room. The neat shelves, sleek desk and accessories are trendy and functional while the colourful pieces of furniture add cheeriness to the ambience.

Inspiration from the Orient

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style bedroom
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

An Oriental accent feature can make a lovely statement in a simple room! The exquisitely carved headboard makes a striking impact in the comfortable, peaceful ambience of this bedroom. The rustic accessories complement it well and the butterfly print of the bedspread contributes a cheerful note.

The wallpapered effect

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Wallpaper comes in many designs and patterns and can be an amazing accent feature. The customised wallpaper on one wall in this picture has a dramatic impact and gels well with the cosy rustic theme of this bedroom.

Playing with textiles

Spazio Park, Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Sónia Cruz – Arquitectura

Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz – Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura

Fabric is an important aspect of décor. This bedroom has a refined air with a cool white and grey colour scheme, plush grey carpet and trendy headboard. The sleek bedside table, elegant lamp, floral arrangement, and modern wall art enhance the sophistication of the décor but it is the vibrant purple bedspread that lifts the style quotient to quite another level!

A feminine touch

APARTAMENTY NA POLANIE 1 – GDYNIA, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Modern style bedroom
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

This pretty bedroom is a lovely combination of modernity and charm. The floral wallpaper adds dollops of beauty to the décor and is perfectly teamed with elegant furniture and lamps as well as stylish accessories.

These 6 amazing examples of stylish bedrooms give us keen insight into the use of materials, colours and accessories and how they can be optimally utilised to craft different styles of beautiful bedrooms.

Here are some amazing ideas that might interest you - 14 ideas to decorate the wall of your room (easy and modern!)

A big bright home that's refreshingly modern

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks