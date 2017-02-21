6 dreamy decor ideas for your bedroom

Of all the living spaces in the house, the bedroom is particularly special because it is our own personal space. More than any other room in the house, the bedroom is where many family discussions are held and it is also where we unwind after a long day – a haven where we look for peace and relaxation. This is the room which, above all others, should reflect our persona to the fullest and enable us to recharge our batteries! The bedroom is our private sanctuary and its décor should be in tune with our personality, whether vintage, modern, rustic, striking, soothing, or minimalist. Today we’ll take a look at 6 amazing ways to design the bedroom. Let’s begin!
The elegant simplicity of this bright and airy room is a treat for the eyes. The cool, modern white and grey décor and large glass doors blend tastefully with the comfortable furniture, modern lights and stylish accessories for a classic look.
When decorating the children’s room, a bright and airy ambience with an element of fun is ideal. The modern white colour palette enhances the sense of space while wooden floor lends warmth. The unique shape of the room is a quirky element that is perfect for the children’s room. The neat shelves, sleek desk and accessories are trendy and functional while the colourful pieces of furniture add cheeriness to the ambience.
An Oriental accent feature can make a lovely statement in a simple room! The exquisitely carved headboard makes a striking impact in the comfortable, peaceful ambience of this bedroom. The rustic accessories complement it well and the butterfly print of the bedspread contributes a cheerful note.
Wallpaper comes in many designs and patterns and can be an amazing accent feature. The customised wallpaper on one wall in this picture has a dramatic impact and gels well with the cosy rustic theme of this bedroom.
Fabric is an important aspect of décor. This bedroom has a refined air with a cool white and grey colour scheme, plush grey carpet and trendy headboard. The sleek bedside table, elegant lamp, floral arrangement, and modern wall art enhance the sophistication of the décor but it is the vibrant purple bedspread that lifts the style quotient to quite another level!
This pretty bedroom is a lovely combination of modernity and charm. The floral wallpaper adds dollops of beauty to the décor and is perfectly teamed with elegant furniture and lamps as well as stylish accessories.
These 6 amazing examples of stylish bedrooms give us keen insight into the use of materials, colours and accessories and how they can be optimally utilised to craft different styles of beautiful bedrooms.
Here are some amazing ideas that might interest you - 14 ideas to decorate the wall of your room (easy and modern!)