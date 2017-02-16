Your browser is out-of-date.

14 modern design secrets to steal for your kitchen

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS, Schmidt Palmers Green Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
Having a kitchen that captures a spirit of modern and contemporary design comes easier than you think! We’re spilling 14 modern design secrets that you can steal to make your own kitchen a contemporary gem. 

Modern kitchens combine function and style so that they’re easy to use. They make the best use of available space and give families a comfortable kitchen they’ll love to use every day.

1. Versatility

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenElectronics
This modern kitchen has a combo stove with induction, gas, and grill ranges. Bringing versatility and durability to your kitchen will make it a modern marvel! Since your counters are where the work gets done, make sure that you modernize them. Stoves and counters should be durable, easy to clean, and functional. Materials that are scratch and heat resistant make the best countertops.

2. Light reflecting materials

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern kitchen
Modern kitchens are full of light. Using materials that reflect light around is an easy way to bring more style into your kitchen. In this kitchen, ceramic counters give off a natural gloss finish. You could use polished floors, gleaming counters, and glossy cabinets to brighten up your home.

3. Little kitchens

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Even little kitchens can be modern and functional! The key is to have floor-to-ceiling furniture to create more storage. Try to use smaller appliances. You don’t need a full double door fridge or a massive dishwasher if you have a tiny kitchen.

4. The bar is open

homify KitchenTables & chairs
For those who love to entertain, modernize your kitchen by turning it into an elegant bar! We love the shelf along the kitchen wall that stores speciality glassware and bottles. Check out the lighting scheme underneath the cabinets. It’s a great way to make your kitchen feel like an upscale bar!

5. All black

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
An easy way to have a modern kitchen is to bring black into your colour palette. If you’re bold, go all black, like in this gorgeous kitchen. Black has the ability to make a room look more sophisticated. We love the black tile backsplash.

6. Decorative hood

Residência Londrina 3, Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Modern kitchen
Hoods are one of those kitchen features that are more functional and less beautiful. They’re such an important safety feature in our kitchens that they deserve to be thought of as more than an eyesore. This hood is an elegant stainless steel fixture that complements the copper light fixture.

7. Extra spaces

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
If you find yourself needing extra space, why not tuck it underneath your counters? This is a great way to keep you kitchen looking clean while still being practical. Kitchen planners on homify can help you find the right solutions for your home. 

8. Order in the kitchen

SieMatic ALUMINIUM INNENAUSSTATTUNG, Designstudio speziell® Designstudio speziell® KitchenStorage
Keeping things all in their right place is essential to any kitchen. This pull out drawer features a charging station with enough room for all your utensils. Decide where you’ll store your items instead of sticking things where you find room. It’s an easy way to modernize any kitchen.

9. Split decision

Apartamento .RF, Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Modern kitchen
This kitchen is halfway between modern and girly! We love the purple glass backsplash. No need to shy away from colour even in a modern kitchen! This split decision take on a kitchen is a fun way to bring more personality to your space.

10. Cozy and functional

Ateliê do Mestre Cervejeiro, Sarau Arquitetura Sarau Arquitetura Modern dining room
This kitchen uses a mix of materials to make the space feel welcoming.  A minimalistic floating white cabinet contrasts with the open storage shelves in an effortless and casual way. We love how they brought plants into the kitchen design!

11. Modern and traditional

homify Kitchen Quartz Blue
You can ease into a modern kitchen while still keeping a little of your traditional. We love the balance that this kitchen strikes! A funky grey tile backsplash and pale blue walls help tie the look together.

12. Resplendent with wood

Broadview Showhome, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Building,Tap,Kitchen,Wood,Interior design,Sink,Grey,Table
You don’t have to gut your home to get a modern look. Check out the natural wood floors in this modern kitchen. They don’t look out of place at all. In fact, they bring a lot of character to the space. The richness is a welcome addition to the bright and resplendent kitchen.

13. Modern addition

New Edinburgh Addition, Jane Thompson Architect Jane Thompson Architect Kitchen Wood White Plant,Property,Cabinetry,Window,Houseplant,Kitchen sink,Sink,Wood,Countertop,Fixture
Here’s an incredible kitchen extension that we can take inspiraiton from. Modern additions or extensions are beautiful ways to modernize your home. This kitchen is and full of light and life thanks to the windows and the plants.

14. Modern galley kitchen

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
Even if you have a galley kitchen, it can be a modern space. This kitchen feels open and bright. Under the cabinet lighting, all white spaces, and glossy black countertops make it feel contemporary and delightful.

What kitchen style do you love?

