This modern family home is packed with elegance

When the right designs, colours, textures and lights come together, a house becomes a stylish and comfortable home. And this large and trendy residence in Nuremberg, Germany is no exception. Soothing and neutral colours along with spacious interiors and a generous number of glass windows make this abode look bright, airy and open. Elegant simplicity rules the exterior, while the interiors are a tasteful mix of sleek designs, fashionable lights, and modern furnishing. Avant-garde fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms add to the convenience factor, while the staircase leading upstairs is a unique style statement in itself. So read on and get inspired by the beautiful images of this property accurately captured by the photographers at Lopez Photodesign.