This modern family home is packed with elegance

When the right designs, colours, textures and lights come together, a house becomes a stylish and comfortable home. And this large and trendy residence in Nuremberg, Germany is no exception. Soothing and neutral colours along with spacious interiors and a generous number of glass windows make this abode look bright, airy and open. Elegant simplicity rules the exterior, while the interiors are a tasteful mix of sleek designs, fashionable lights, and modern furnishing. Avant-garde fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms add to the convenience factor, while the staircase leading upstairs is a unique style statement in itself. So read on and get inspired by the beautiful images of this property accurately captured by the photographers at Lopez Photodesign.
Rendered in spotless white with a bold splash of red in the middle, the house looks unique and stylish on the outside. Sleek and simple lines along with large glass windows set in black metal frames add oodles of modernism to the structure. Surrounded by a manicured green lawn, the property looks welcoming and refreshing.
A neatly paved patio and a simple square water fountain make the backyard serene and relaxing. This spot is perfect for unwinding with a drink or hosting outdoor parties. Soft golden lights add to the soothing ambiance, while the glass windows allow the interiors to connect with nature easily.
Done up mostly in whites, creams and greys, the spacious living area overlooks the outdoors through a massive glass window. Sleek and modish furniture and a TV unit which features stylish storage space make this space inviting and appealing. We also love how the sea-green panel behind the TV unit is elegantly illuminated.
A modern open plan layout allows the different functional spaces like the living, kitchen and dining to merge with each other. This makes socialisation easy as well.
Here you can see how the open kitchen and trendy dining space are integrated to make cooking and serving convenient. Rendered mostly in white with random dashes of black and steel, this space looks very futuristic. A stunning chandelier above the dining table, the trendy chairs and the spiralling staircase leading to the mezzanine add to the attraction. The dining space as a result enjoys the double-height advantage and looks airy.
Smooth and glossy white cabinets, a sleek black countertop and modern chrome appliances make the kitchen stylish and functional. There is ample space to move around, prep the dishes, cook and plate. A single sleek and long glass window allows the chef to admire the outdoor view while cooking.
The wood and white mezzanine is apt for lazing around, reading or chatting cosily with friends. The sleek and trendy bookshelf is a great addition here.
Different shades of grey and white combine with minimal furnishing and chic lighting to make this bedroom relaxing and peaceful. A sliding glass door on the left leads to the attached bathroom, while soft drapes on the right add dreaminess here.
Lavish use of white, curvy sanitary wares and neat storage solutions are the highlights of this spacious bathroom.
The neat wooden sink unit, the cubic stool and the stone-clad wall on the left add subtle rusticity to this modern bathroom.
Black mosaic tiles add a whole new edge as well as depth to this bathroom. Ultramodern fixtures save on floor area, while the sliding screens are beautifully patterned for aesthetic appeal.
As you soak in the beauty of the home for the last time, note the set of five sleek and bold red pillars with creepers growing across them. They are simply unique.
