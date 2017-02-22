​This wooden house is a celebration of rustic style

Today, travel to Argentina, where the architects at JROTH have designed a beautiful, functional country home ideal for family living. This rural getaway embodies the form of a traditional wooden ranch, with exposed beams creating the warmth and friendliness of a cozy log cabin as you approach on the dirt road. The structure is characterized by large windows that let in plenty of sunlight, coupled with wooden surfaces both inside and out that create an atmosphere rich in tradition and abundant with nature’s beauty. With a second floor balcony overlooking a vibrantly green lawn, this family home is designed to appreciate the simpler pleasures in life: time spent with loved ones, the cherished comforts of country living, and enjoyment of the outdoors.
Located close to the border between Chile and Argentina, this rural home sits near the mid-sized town of San Martín de los Andes. Somewhat sheltered by the Andes mountain range, this hilly, forested region experiences mild climates and has become a favourite spot for outdoor recreation enthusiasts year round. No doubt this family enjoys the storage afforded by the detached shed, available for storing skis, kayaks, and other recreational gear.
Built on a sizeable plot in a rural setting, this home enjoys a large yard that completely surrounds the home with a verdant blanket of healthy grass. A stone path leads to the side door in this image – with similar stones also used in the foundation of the home, this home enjoys a very natural-looking anchor to the Earth. The exterior walls seem to glow with a rich, golden hue, offset by a corrugated roof in a deep charcoal.
The living room occupies a prime location in the large bay, with open viewing through wide windows along most of the room. Here, the furniture and decor are kept simple; it’s clear that while this home offers a comfortable and vibrant lifestyle, the family prefers to fill their home with outdoor scenes rather than odds and ends.
Adjacent to the living room, a simple country kitchen and classic dining room scene greet the eye. Festive and welcoming, this space is all about the rustic charm of rural life – mixed with a bit of modern luxury. A breakfast bar and stylish wine rack are examples of the contemporary comforts offered by this space, while a sturdy wooden table, woven table runner, and old-fashioned wooden cookware hanging on the wall create an environment that honours classic country tradition.
Cozy, earthy, and romantic, this bedroom offered a highly comforting space without going over the top – a simple pair of end tabled under a set of windows provide a traditional frame for the bed, with warm wooden walls bringing a soft, sheltered character to the space.
Under a breathtaking sapphire sky, this country home appears to radiate warmth and positivity, its oranges and golds glowing warmly in a sea of cool blue sky and darkened silhouettes.
Find more rustic style inspiration in this ideabook all about Canadian style home decor!