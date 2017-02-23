Modern industrial style reigns in this stylish apartment

If you’ve ever found yourself longing to see what’s on the inside of those stylish renovated brick warehouse buildings in your town’s historic district, this tour is about to show you. Bright and airy, this open concept urban apartment created by the designers at Anton Medvedev Interiors offers an elegant and refreshing space, all the while maintaining a distinct industrial edge. In terms of innovation, this apartment has plenty to surprise you – the designers have found many creative ways to outfit the space for residential use by a single person or couple while retaining the desirable qualities of an industrial building, such as the open spaces, high ceilings, and interesting materials. Take a moment to explore this noteworthy apartment, appreciating the open layout, striking combination of vintage and modern, exposed elements, and raw textures characteristic of modern industrial design.
A powdery white sets the stage throughout the apartment’s interior, mingling with soft greys, blues, and silver for a breezy, light-hearted atmosphere. In this kitchen, the industrial influence is immediately apparent in the addition of the unique kitchen table with its exposed pipe construction, and in the accompanying stools which would be right at home sitting next to a drafting table in a design studio. The highlight of this space has been placed in the center of the room (under an especially lofty ceiling), adding a refreshing burst of green to the crisp white space. Characteristic of many modern industrial designs, this room features a blend of modern and vintage elements – take note of the retro fridge!
In many industrial renos, the furniture and accessories are especially valuable in redefining the space, and so a lot of attention given to every detail. This modular array of kitchen appliances is an example of a thoughtful and unique design that contributes everything necessary for a practical kitchen, but without cabinetry, moulding, trim, and other features that serve to anchor the kitchen appliances in place. Instead, this design focuses on the effortless creation of a kitchen within the large room, not attempting to cover up the character of the original space.
Large, multi-pane windows cast sunlight into this fresh living room space, with the kitchen visible at the far end of the long room. The soft hues of the space establish a nurturing environment, with a bit of urban edge supplied by wire lamp cages and the industrial metal-on-wood design in the side table.
Leading to the spot between the kitchen and living room space, this entrance hallway is a notable feature in the apartment’s design. Attention is given to the multi-pane windows so typical of warehouse architecture, and a series of glass lamps with exposed bulbs serve to draw attention to the height of the room.
Along the entrance hallway, you can see how a grey curtain has been installed as a flexible partition for the bedroom. When open, the bedroom is visible from the hall, kitchen, and living room, but the curtains can be drawn to completely close off the space. Highlighting the wooden beam and wooden window frame, this bedroom is an example of an innovative design that works to emphasize the unique industrial features already present in the space.
Fresh, clean, and utterly minimal, this bedroom relies on nothing more than the purity of white and the abundance of texture to create a rich sensory experience. Note the exposed radiator and wooden canvas frame mounted on the wall – with little else to distract the eye, these seemingly effortless features make a great contribution to the edgy, industrial feel of the room.
For lovers of a modern industrial aesthetic, it doesn’t get any better than this bathroom. Still in a clean white, the space includes a vintage pedestal tub and suspended shower curtain rod to complement the old-fashioned tub, with a towel rack made of exposed piping and another set of those stylish wire cage lamps. Brick covers three sides of the room, with a shiny white wall tile doing little to disrupt the pure white theme at the far end.
Again, raw textures make a stylish appearance in this sink and mirror set-up, with rough wood adding edge to the elegant air in the bathroom. The multi-pane window frame has been preserved, this time given translucent panes to provide privacy in the bathroom, while still allowing light to enter this interior, window-less space. In this image, you can also observe the detailing in the braided moulding that runs along the ceiling juncture of the entire apartment – another common trait of modern industrial designs as it serves to draw attention to the impressive height of the space.
