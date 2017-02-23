Modern industrial style reigns in this stylish apartment

Again, raw textures make a stylish appearance in this sink and mirror set-up, with rough wood adding edge to the elegant air in the bathroom. The multi-pane window frame has been preserved, this time given translucent panes to provide privacy in the bathroom, while still allowing light to enter this interior, window-less space. In this image, you can also observe the detailing in the braided moulding that runs along the ceiling juncture of the entire apartment – another common trait of modern industrial designs as it serves to draw attention to the impressive height of the space.

