15 modern bathrooms that will convince you to renovate yours

Taste and a sense of refinement are the first requirements when it comes to modern style.
The latter incorporates elegance and sophistication and often includes clean lines, a sense of uniformity throughout as well as a touch of warmth. This trend is capturing more and more followers, especially among young professionals and entrepreneurs.
This is why today on homify, we have decided to focus on this style and look at how we can give personality to a space that is often overlooked when it comes to aesthetics: the bathroom.
It's time to say good bye to a bathroom with no style!
This design incorporates grey tiling with modern white features and wooden furniture, creating a very earthy, warm and inviting ambiance. Do you see how well neutral tones can work, resulting in a very refined space?
Patterned tiles like these one can bring a sense of geometry to a room, creating a focal point so that it seems that much bigger than it really is. Opt for a neutral colour so you don't overwhelm the space.
One of the easiest and cheapest ways to liven up a bathroom is to include a fresh vase of flowers or a pot plant. Nature goes a very long way in creating a feeling of tranquility and serenity.
Use tiles all wallpaper to introduce a dominant colour to our bathroom, like these architects have done. The pale green tiles make for a very soothing and appealing look and feel.
Tip: Add a long mirror across the wall like this one, which will create a feeling of space and depth in the room.
By incorporating a dressing table into your bathroom style, you can create a very multi-functional bathroom area. How much more comfortable would it be to have a place to sit while you apply your make-up or brush your teeth?
This kind of bathroom also ensures that there is plenty of storage space for all personal items, keeping the design neat and tidy.
Introduce colours and patterns to one room in the bathroom, which will liven this space up with elegance, character and charm. As we can see in this design by Casa100, the room isn't overwhelmed by the colours and patterns, yet quite a striking environment has been achieved.
We are often told not to go for darker tones in a smaller space but if your bathroom has plenty of natural light, we recommend it. It can create a very elegant and classy design.
Opt for charcoal tiles or grey textiles and use lighting to illuminate certain features and elements.
In this image, we can see how the shower becomes the star of the show thanks to the mosaic tiles. The combination of grey and white tones packs quite a punch!
In this beautiful and simple design, we can see how matching the wall and floor tiles can result in a style that is very uniform and aesthetically appealing.
If you prefer a more vibrant living space, opt for brightly coloured walls or vibrant patterns like we see here. If your bathroom is small, this will distract from the space constraints too.
Black and white rooms are gaining popularity at the moment and we can see why! The striking contrast makes quite an impression.
Tip: Don't be afraid to opt for some photographs or artwork in your bathroom space.
Use a full-length mirror in your bathroom for functional and aesthetic purposes. You'll be able to see your outfit before you leave for the day and your bathroom will seem that much bigger.
You don't have to go for the same old en-suite bathroom design. Why not go for an open plan look and feel, but divide the spaces a little bit more creatively?
In this design, we can see how chunky logs have been used to create a subtle division of space, while still allowing the rooms to flow into one another.
A very classic and simple way to decorate a bathroom is to go for a pure white design. This image speaks for itself!
One way to really ensure that your bathroom is modern and refreshing is to opt for as much natural light as possible. As we can see in this design, natural light creates a very refreshing, light and bright environment.
