15 modern bathrooms that will convince you to renovate yours

Taste and a sense of refinement are the first requirements when it comes to modern style.

The latter incorporates elegance and sophistication and often includes clean lines, a sense of uniformity throughout as well as a touch of warmth. This trend is capturing more and more followers, especially among young professionals and entrepreneurs.

This is why today on homify, we have decided to focus on this style and look at how we can give personality to a space that is often overlooked when it comes to aesthetics: the bathroom.

It's time to say good bye to a bathroom with no style!