10 family-sized houses you'd love to call home

Everyone loves to dream of living in a big house with a large garden, garage and swimming pool. There is nothing better than imagining a home where we having everything that we need right in front of us!
This why today on homify, we've collected 10 of the most beautiful and desirable extra-large homes. Each of them is characterized by its size but you will soon find out how many styles and types exist!
Are you keen to explore these homes?
As they say in the movie Inception,
You mustn't be afraid to dream a little bigger darling.
This wonderful home is made up of 1668 square feet, plus 17 square metres of garage. It features a very comfortable, elegant and sophisticated design that is characterized by a classic style.
Don't you love the windows that are featured throughout the facade?
This interesting project features a beautiful facade that works in harmony with the rustic landscape that surrounds the house.
The large piece of architecture features plenty of outdoor space to accommodate several cars and a covered patio.
This elegant house finds its strength in its modular features, with two sloping roofs that feature a number of large skylights. The total area of this home is 1280 square feet so it is balanced and affordable.
This extraordinary project is characterized by dark colours and an elongated size. The house spills over two floors and is about 2045 square feet in total.
The top floor features integrated bedrooms and private spaces, which spill out onto a large terrace with a glass railing. Downstairs there is a large terrace and garden with a contemporary design.
This lovely terrace and glass railing would be perfect for a home located near the sea or nestled in a forest. The total area is 1755 square feet.
The home features sloping ceilings, an elegant kitchen and a large living room on the ground floor.
This project has a wonderful upstairs terrace, which also acts as a cover for the downstairs terrace.
The area of this house is 2088 square feet, which doesn't take into account the functional garage.
We all know how important a garage is for a home!
This house includes a basement, two floors and a garage.
On the ground floor there is a large living area with a kitchen, study and living room.
On the first floor, in addition to the sleeping area, two balconies and two bathrooms have been incorporated into the design.
Designed by professionals Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG, this house is probably one of the best on the list! Full of innovative details such as the vertical garden and the terrace below the awning as well as the large skylights, this is a very modern design that also features a touch of the minimalist and the rustic.
The total area of this house is 893 square feet but from this angle, it looks much bigger. With a living room, kitchen, study, three bedrooms and a bathroom, it is perfect for the versatile soul!
This last project is a home that is perfect for a family with its size and well-structured format. The total area of the house is 1647 square feet plus a garage and a boiler room.
On the ground floor there is also a spacious dining room, study, kitchen and living room. On the first floor there is a master bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet, children's rooms, a bathroom and a balcony with a view.
