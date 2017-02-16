Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 gorgeous gardens that turf the grass

Leigh Leigh
homify Scandinavian style garden
Loading admin actions …

Stone, wood or tiled floors are increasingly replacing traditional lawns found on terraces or gardens. What is the reason? There are several, including the fact that it's far more practical.

Although grass and soil give an outdoor area a refreshing look and feel, it requires regular maintenance as well as good sun and plenty of water. What's more is that grass can be the breeding ground for one of the most annoying pests: mosquitoes.

This is why many houses that once had a gorgeous garden at its entrance or backyard now features floating wooden floors, terracotta tiles or simple white or coloured stones, which are budget-friendly and very aesthetically appealing.

On homify today, we are going to look at 18 beautiful terrace and garden projects that don't feature a lawn. We will come across exquisite combinations of stone, tile and wood. 

Because there is no lawn or garden, there will be no flowers. However plants appear in these designs in very strategic places, either contained in pots or in little beds.

Without a doubt, the following ideas will inspire you when it comes to your outdoor garden or terrace.

Let's take a look!

1. Be Zen

手水鉢を望む和庭～世田谷～, 新美園 新美園 Eclectic style garden
新美園

新美園
新美園
新美園

Each region of this garden features a variety of stones that decorate it. Have some fun with different shapes, colours and sizes.

2. Floating wood on a raised floor with cut stones of different sizes

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern Garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

Designed by professionals Deck-linea, this small terrace features a spacious wooden deck surrounded by grey stones in different sizes and shades. These elements are ideal when it comes to showing off the plants.

3. Transform a terrace into a luxury deck with floating wood

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Minimalist style garden
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

Here we can see how the deck covers the entire surface of a terrace – a spectacular invention! Have you ever seen such a beautiful space?

4. A central path of tiles surrounded by stones

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

This elegant and modern design makes the little terrace very accessible. The rustic tiles in white tones complement the white stones. The back garden is the cherry on top!

5. Recreational patio with a sand pit for children

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a modern playground where tones and textures work in harmony with one another. The little pool and the green of the tree adds a unique splash of colour.

6. Choose tiles that are rustic and textured

San Lorenzo y Alsina, Uno Propiedades Uno Propiedades Modern Garden
Uno Propiedades

Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades
Uno Propiedades

These rustic tiles not only look great but they are non-slip, which means no one will fall when the floor is wet!

Don't you love this classic style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rustic imitation stone tiles

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern Garden
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

If you like the colonial-style of rustic elements but don't want to go for a bunch of pebbles, then use your tiles to get the same stone finish. As we can see in this design by Melian Randolph, the effect is gorgeous!

8. Geometric in white and grey

Espaço exterior de condominio fechado, Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda Minimalist style garden
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda
Arqnow, Unipessoal, Lda

The polished cement and white stones allow you to create something very modern and impressive, as we can see here.

9. Take advantage of the space, combining elements

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

You may want to combine wood and tiles like in this design by Earth Designs.

10. Pure stone with pots for an inner courtyard in the city

Jardín en Gràcia, ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Eclectic style garden
ésverd – jardineria &amp; paisatgisme

ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme
ésverd – jardineria &amp; paisatgisme
ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme

When there is no sun, grass does not thrive. Thus grey stones are very practical and look spectacular when contrasted with a green vertical garden.

Have a look at these tips for creating and planting a vertical garden.

11. Expressive power

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

There are no limitations when it comes to using stones in your backyard. Create paths of stone or introduce slabs of wood. 

12. Large tiles in harmony with wood

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire Decorum . London Classic style garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
Decorum . London

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

The most popular tiles today are the ones that are made with earthy tones and are textured.

13. Urbanize without paving away the natural environment

Proyecto Residencial "La Ramona.", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style garden
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Trees can be a necessary part of an outdoor space so work around them!

14. Shrubs emerging from stone

Hausgarten Peek - Cube Garden, SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften Modern Garden
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften
SUD[D]EN Gärten und Landschaften

The implementation of plants in a stone floor for a garden can be a very magical and surreal look and feel.

15. Irregular tiles for paths between stones

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms, eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd Modern Garden
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

Garden Rooms by eDEN Garden Rooms

eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd
eDEN Garden Rooms Ltd

Do you see how great a path can look in between grey stones?

16. Magic garden using lighting and stones of different sizes, textures and shapes

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Don't forget to shed some light on the topic! Put some lamps in the ground and you'll create a dream-like atmosophere.

17. Replace the green of the lawn with the green of the plants

Hayes Street - Sao Francisco, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style garden
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

18. A wooden floor is ideal for a small terrace

FP, 株式会社リオタデザイン 株式会社リオタデザイン Modern Garden
株式会社リオタデザイン

株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン
株式会社リオタデザイン

If you have a small terrace or courtyard, use wood as it is very cost-effective and durable. The aesthetic result is also very appealing!

Also have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.

​9 nifty ways to redecorate your home
Which garden is your favorite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks