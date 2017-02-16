18 gorgeous gardens that turf the grass

Stone, wood or tiled floors are increasingly replacing traditional lawns found on terraces or gardens. What is the reason? There are several, including the fact that it's far more practical.

Although grass and soil give an outdoor area a refreshing look and feel, it requires regular maintenance as well as good sun and plenty of water. What's more is that grass can be the breeding ground for one of the most annoying pests: mosquitoes.

This is why many houses that once had a gorgeous garden at its entrance or backyard now features floating wooden floors, terracotta tiles or simple white or coloured stones, which are budget-friendly and very aesthetically appealing.

On homify today, we are going to look at 18 beautiful terrace and garden projects that don't feature a lawn. We will come across exquisite combinations of stone, tile and wood.

Because there is no lawn or garden, there will be no flowers. However plants appear in these designs in very strategic places, either contained in pots or in little beds.

Without a doubt, the following ideas will inspire you when it comes to your outdoor garden or terrace.

Let's take a look!