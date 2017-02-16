18 gorgeous gardens that turf the grass

Stone, wood or tiled floors are increasingly replacing traditional lawns found on terraces or gardens. What is the reason? There are several, including the fact that it's far more practical.
Although grass and soil give an outdoor area a refreshing look and feel, it requires regular maintenance as well as good sun and plenty of water. What's more is that grass can be the breeding ground for one of the most annoying pests: mosquitoes.
This is why many houses that once had a gorgeous garden at its entrance or backyard now features floating wooden floors, terracotta tiles or simple white or coloured stones, which are budget-friendly and very aesthetically appealing.
On homify today, we are going to look at 18 beautiful terrace and garden projects that don't feature a lawn. We will come across exquisite combinations of stone, tile and wood.
Because there is no lawn or garden, there will be no flowers. However plants appear in these designs in very strategic places, either contained in pots or in little beds.
Without a doubt, the following ideas will inspire you when it comes to your outdoor garden or terrace.
Let's take a look!
Each region of this garden features a variety of stones that decorate it. Have some fun with different shapes, colours and sizes.
Designed by professionals Deck-linea, this small terrace features a spacious wooden deck surrounded by grey stones in different sizes and shades. These elements are ideal when it comes to showing off the plants.
Here we can see how the deck covers the entire surface of a terrace – a spectacular invention! Have you ever seen such a beautiful space?
This elegant and modern design makes the little terrace very accessible. The rustic tiles in white tones complement the white stones. The back garden is the cherry on top!
This is a modern playground where tones and textures work in harmony with one another. The little pool and the green of the tree adds a unique splash of colour.
These rustic tiles not only look great but they are non-slip, which means no one will fall when the floor is wet!
Don't you love this classic style?
If you like the colonial-style of rustic elements but don't want to go for a bunch of pebbles, then use your tiles to get the same stone finish. As we can see in this design by Melian Randolph, the effect is gorgeous!
The polished cement and white stones allow you to create something very modern and impressive, as we can see here.
You may want to combine wood and tiles like in this design by Earth Designs.
When there is no sun, grass does not thrive. Thus grey stones are very practical and look spectacular when contrasted with a green vertical garden.
Have a look at these tips for creating and planting a vertical garden.
There are no limitations when it comes to using stones in your backyard. Create paths of stone or introduce slabs of wood.
The most popular tiles today are the ones that are made with earthy tones and are textured.
Trees can be a necessary part of an outdoor space so work around them!
The implementation of plants in a stone floor for a garden can be a very magical and surreal look and feel.
Do you see how great a path can look in between grey stones?
Don't forget to shed some light on the topic! Put some lamps in the ground and you'll create a dream-like atmosophere.
If you have a small terrace or courtyard, use wood as it is very cost-effective and durable. The aesthetic result is also very appealing!
Also have a look at these tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.