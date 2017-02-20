Your browser is out-of-date.

6 divine dining rooms for small spaces

Trabajo para el estudio de Arquitectura LINK Inversiones., Sebastian Alcover - Fotografía Sebastian Alcover - Fotografía Modern dining room
The dining room is a small area of the home, but none the less it should still feel cozy and comfortable. After all this is the place where we gather to share meals and company with each other every night. Let’s be real, this room needs more than just a decent table and set of chairs. 

A good dining room takes much more into consideration, yet it certainly doesn’t have to be complicated. One must consider the setting of the space, for example, how will the table and chairs fit in the room. Does the atmosphere feel harmonious? Is there enough room for doors to open easily and for people to move around comfortably? Sometimes in smaller spaces it takes more creativity to establish a cohesive environment. Today we have 6 examples of how you can truly make this room of your house feel comfy and complete.

1. An intimate setting

Espacio comedor diario, Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Estudio de iluminación Giuliana Nieva Modern dining room
The area may seem small, but this dining room feels quaint and cozy with all the simple touches of home. There is ample seating space where 6 people can easily come together and enjoy a meal without feeling restricted or confined.

2. A narrow layout

Trabajo para el estudio de Arquitectura LINK Inversiones., Sebastian Alcover - Fotografía Sebastian Alcover - Fotografía Modern dining room
Traditionally the dining room and living room are designed to be separate spaces, but sometimes a narrow layout doesn’t always allow us to divide these spaces as much as we like. There is an easy solution to help you split up the space between the dining and living room, the answer is to use decor in smart ways. For example, in this layout, the lamp helps to separate the two areas. One can also use wall art or a rug to further help you divide the narrow space into two distinct areas.

3. White walls + large light fixture

Angel Gallardo, Feller Herc Arquitectura Feller Herc Arquitectura Modern dining room
White walls always help to magnify and extend the openness of a room. We can not imagine another table in this room, it may be simple but this dining room is very attention to detail. The accents in the chairs and decor contrast exceptionally well with the white theme of this dining room. A large wicker light fixture brings this room all together cohesively.

4. Round tables

Ideas de decoración para interiores, HOLACASA HOLACASA Modern dining room
Circular shapes convey a special sense of tranquility, especially inside the home. On the other hand, glass can be a great alternative to preserve the sense of spaciousness in a dining room with little space. In the photo above, the team of interior designers at Hola Casa, could not have done a better job.

5. Corner dining

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern dining room
Here is another example of a round table, just a little smaller. Round tables adapt wonderfully to different spaces of a room. It becomes easy to assemble the dining area in a corner, hang a simple light fixture to complete this look. 

6.Great use of carpet

Enamorats, Beivide Studio Beivide Studio Scandinavian style dining room
Here we see how this dining room is sectioned off with a good carpet that frames the table and chairs. As you can see in the photo, the size of the carpet hardly exceeds the area of the chairs, effortlessly sectioning off the space for diners. 

The shape of tables and chairs, materials, arrangement of furniture and lamps, everything plays an important role in the final result. Designing a small dining room is a challenge, but with these ideas you should be able to create a comfortable dining setting in even the smallest of settings.

Need more food for thought? Savour: 10 perfect dining rooms for small houses.

No, Thanks