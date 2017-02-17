19 superb space-savvy closets for your home

It is incredibly important to have enough space in your home to keep your clothes organized. This requirement is even greater for young people, especially those who have lots of clothes. Having enough drawers, shelves and hangers helps to ensure that the room is also organized.
In this homify article, we will show you a variety of closets and dressing room designs suitable for small houses. These models will inspire you to keep your home organized as well add a new design element into your space. You will see every kind of style imaginable!
Are you keen to learn more?
In this example, the study and dressing room are in one room, saving on space. The illumination of the white room also contributes significantly to the aesthetics of the design.
You can also use vertical space to make the most of your home. A closet extending up to the ceiling can hold so many more clothes.
If you have a studio apartment, there may not be enough room for a closet in a bedroom. In this case, invest in a closet in your living room.
You just need to make sure that it doesn't look like a closet that should be in a bedroom. Choose a piece of furniture that works in harmony with the living room design.
Contrast dark wood and light wood for a beautiful closet space.
If you don't have the space for a walk-in closet, convert a corner of a room into a little dressing nook.
If you're battling with space, another option is to make the most of the entrance of the home, using a niche behind the column beam as a closet like design professionals HO Architects & Interiors have done here.
It is very convenient to use a design like this one where vertical space is utilized. A bed is positioned above storage space in a very nifty design!
One of the modern trends at the moment is to go for closet doors that don't have knobs or handles. This creates a style that works in harmony with the general aesthetics of the home.
This design is very practical and stylish. If you have lots of space, invest in decorative hangers throughout the walls!
As we've mentioned before, you may have to put your closet in the living room. If so, paint the walls the same colour as the closet for a integrated look and feel.
A light in your wardrobe will always help you when you are looking for clothes! Some closets have the lights inside them but if you don't, place lighting around the wardrobe for functional design.
Moveable clothes hangers are very convenient – as we can see in this image! We can't thank the inventor enough.
Like the colour of the closet, the texture is also very important. Do you see what a beautiful element a closet can be if it features patterns like this one?
As we've mentioned before, you can use the space under roofs, in corners or behind beams to create a closet. Another option is to use the space underneath the stairs.
It is very important that your closet reflects your personal tastes. Let your personality shine!
Don't worry if you have an asymmetrical roof or walls that aren't aligned. There is always a solution!
If a door just isn't going to work for a closet, use a decorative curtain like these designers have done.
Decorate your closet with various accessories to add aesthetic value to it. The most important accessory is the mirror!
Simplicity is always a good option, especially when it comes to a closet. In a room this image, we can see how a simple white closet works in harmony with white walls.
