5 home renovations you could copy

Renovating an apartment or room is never easy. We usually have infinite amount of possibilities to choose from! We should, however, try to have a clear plan and a vision in mind so that architect and design professionals can help us to realize our dreams.

The first question we need to ask ourselves is: what do I really need? To answer that question, we should consider what the renovation is for. Is it for a child's bedroom, a larger living room or another bathroom? Everyone's needs differ so we need to focus on our own.

The second fundamental question is: Do I have enough space? Creating more space can be problematic, especially if the four walls of the apartment can't be moved. We need to explore all of the options!

Lastly, we need to ask the crucial question: What is my budget? It is probably no secret that the repairs can be quite expensive so before taking any steps, let's estimate how much you could possibly spend on a renovation project. This will help us to avoid any complications further down the line!

Once you answer these three questions, you can begin to design your new space.

On homify today, we are going to show you five great renovation projects that will just might help you envision on your own project.

Are you ready to take a look?