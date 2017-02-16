Go bold! 6 winning ways to use statement furniture

Resist a comely living room and embrace what you really love by going bold with your furniture. When you come across that flea market find, we want you to be able to incorporate it into your home seamlessly. We’re going to show you 6 ways that you can blend statement furniture into your style.

By following our guide, you’ll be on your way to getting the perfect pieces in your home. Statement furniture livens up any room and lets you radiate your individuality. Inspiration comes easy when you feel confident. Let’s go boldly forward and start our list!