An old church finds new life as a dazzling dream home

Heritage homes have their own inherent charm. Their history and classic style fascinate us and we’re eager to peek inside and see their interiors for ourselves.
We’re touring a new sort of heritage building.. A church built in the 1930s in the Netherlands became a warehouse when it fell out of use. A family bought the property and converted it into their primary home. The architects at Rudd Visser created this is dazzling dream home. It’s a stunning blend of heritage and modernity.
Ready to see the inspiring interiors of an old church that found new life?
Sitting on the edge of the Rotte river, the reflection of the home on the water is breathtaking. We love the modern update on a classic house shape. The black and white frame of the home is a sleek look. A glazed wall reaches to the full height of the building. These windows create views of the scenic river and bring in the heavenly natural light. The church’s original architecture is hidden from the outside. Let’s take a look inside and see the bones of the old church supporting this new modern family home.
Once you’re inside, you can clearly see the original frame of the church. A spectacular vaulted wood ceiling and stained glass window are part of the historic charm of the home. The view is calming and a deck outside means that you can relax by the rippling river. We love this expansive and exhilarating interior. Having a sense of great space like this makes a home feel extra special.
Inside the church structure, a raised white cube accommodates family life. Underneath, on this main level, we find the semi-open plan dining, kitchen and living space. The bedrooms are upstairs in the attic of the cube. The blank facade of the cube helps to reflect light doesn’t distract from the old church design. We love the slate grey tile floor. It brings sophistication to the mix of modern and traditional architecture.
The entrance to the home shows off the different levels of the home. Stark white walls and simply designed stairs show off the curve of the arched ceiling. A spacious entryway like this feels luxurious and is sure to make a great impression on guests.
Every day, the family who lives here walks right past the historic church columns. This feeling of connectedness to your own home is incredible. It shows great reverence and respect for the original architecture and is a great way to show your love for your home.
In this close-up shot, we can see the contrast between the modern angular architecture and the traditional curved shape of the beam. This delicate balance is at the heart of the home.
The living room seems to extend to the river’s edge. The openness is exciting. The decor here is simple yet elegant. White furniture with black accents creates a cohesive modern look. We love the fluffy rug that brings texture and coziness. While the living room is the ideal place to chill out and watch tv, we’d be distracted by views of the gorgeous river!
What we love most about this house is how it gave us a new way of thinking about homes. It’s important to preserve the heritage buildings in our neighbourhoods and communities. We're inspired to find new ways to incorporate them into our modern lives.
We feel uplifted that the old church found new life as a unique family home.