An old church finds new life as a dazzling dream home

Heritage homes have their own inherent charm. Their history and classic style fascinate us and we’re eager to peek inside and see their interiors for ourselves.

We’re touring a new sort of heritage building.. A church built in the 1930s in the Netherlands became a warehouse when it fell out of use. A family bought the property and converted it into their primary home. The architects at Rudd Visser created this is dazzling dream home. It’s a stunning blend of heritage and modernity.

Ready to see the inspiring interiors of an old church that found new life?