This renovated Ontario home is ready for summer

Are you fed up with winter yet? Today, we’re going to get a little summer inspiration from an Ontario home that’s totally ready for June to roll around. This home underwent a major renovation and is waiting for the clouds to part and the sun to shine!
The architects at Lex Parker Designs expanded a house, built in the 1960s, into an elegant home fit for a modern family. On the main floor, a new open concept space includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, and breakfast nook.
The landscaping was revitalized to be more natural and better reflect the new look of the home. Out back, you will find a lavish swimming pool and deck that’s perfect for enjoying long summer days.
Welcome to the Burlington Residence! From the street, the home looks friendly and inviting. The garage and bedroom atop were extended in the renovation to create more space. They used stones in the construction of the garage and the steps up to the entrance. The renovated design embraces natural elements and presents them in a sophisticated way.
This sparkling entryway is a new addition to the home. It gives the entrance more emphasis and a grander sense of scale. Check out the fun myriad of windows! This new foyer hints at the open concept interiors that follow. A sunken floor has slate tiles to match the outside landing and walkway. The delicate light fixture fills up space in the voluminous entryway. This is a clever way to decorate any open space.
The living room is a cozy and contemporary space. LED lighting in the ceiling creates soft illumination for the room. We love the decorative metal panels on the front door and the nearby closet doors. It’s a fantastic modern update for a home from the mid-60s!
From this view, the living room looks like it belongs in an urban condo. Cream and greige tones make this a beautifully tranquil living room. The white textured wall is an effortless and artful addition. The fireplace unit is see-through so you can have a view of the dining area. Maintaining a clear sight-line in the home is a hallmark of open concept design. It makes this home feel larger and more open.
In the kitchen a white and black colour scheme is so clean that it’s approaching sterile. Glossy white cabinets and an absorbing black backsplash create a dynamic light show. The central island creates a breakfast bar and an abundance of counter space. Negative fixtures on the cabinets and hidden appliances bring a minimalist style to the kitchen.
The far wall hosts kitchen appliances and a plethora of storage options. Having plentiful storage means that you’ll be able to keep your house in order. It's helpful for a quick tidy-up before guests come! Built-in wall storage units disappear into the background so they don’t take up much space.
There’s a round glass dining table next to the kitchen with a few snow-white dining chairs. The textured light fixture reminds us of the wall around the fireplace that we saw in the living room. Repeating shapes and textures in your home is a great way to pull your look all together.
A split level design presented a challenge for the renovation. This staircase connecting the upper and lower areas was opened up by ripping out a wall. They installed a glass railing with stainless steel fixtures to bring lightness to the design.
A framed swimming pool with a babbling stone fountain makes this backyard enticing. Dip into tranquillity when you go to take a swim! We love the unique hexagonal shape of this swimming pool. It gives it that extra edge of luxury. This home is definitely ready for summer. But where can one get a cocktail around here?
Here’s the incredible summer-ready deck where you could grab your cocktail. This outdoor dining space and bar even has a fireplace where you could hang on to summer even into October! Rich wood and stone combine to make a timeless design that’s beautiful every season.
Thanks for joining us on our tour of this elegant Ontario home! The newly renovated space inside is incredible. Join us on more tours by seeing our feature on living the chic life in this darling Calgary home.