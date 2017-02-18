This renovated Ontario home is ready for summer

Are you fed up with winter yet? Today, we’re going to get a little summer inspiration from an Ontario home that’s totally ready for June to roll around. This home underwent a major renovation and is waiting for the clouds to part and the sun to shine!

The architects at Lex Parker Designs expanded a house, built in the 1960s, into an elegant home fit for a modern family. On the main floor, a new open concept space includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, and breakfast nook.

The landscaping was revitalized to be more natural and better reflect the new look of the home. Out back, you will find a lavish swimming pool and deck that’s perfect for enjoying long summer days.