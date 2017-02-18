The lakeside cabin everyone will want to visit

People like to get away from their homes and escape to get a change of scenery. A retreat can relax and refresh us in a deep and profound way. No spa treatment can compare to the quiet solitude and that you get when you’re away from home.
Today, we’re taking a look at a petite lakeside cabin that can serve up everything we’ve come to expect from a weekend getaway. This new recreation house sits in a group of holiday homes with unbeatable water views. The architects at fox | Hoffer | vdHaar designed a modern vacation home with an open main floor and basement.
A word of caution: you might be looking forward to a peaceful retreat, but everyone is going to want to come visit you at a cabin like this. Let’s walk through the home and get inspired to book our own weekend getaways!
What this vacation home lacks in size, it makes up in style. The wood exterior was chosen for its durability. As it ages, the wood will change colour from this grey to a purple-brown tone. This home sits next to the water so they had to make sure the wood exterior would never deform.
The main floor is slightly raised. Windows that bring light into the basement are wrapped around the home. A few steps up to the main floor makes it feel more like a whimsical play-house. The roof of the home is flat and minimalistic in its design.
One of the crowning features of the home is this expansive terrace. This space could be filled with outdoor furniture or even an above ground hot tub. It’s the perfect spot to breathe in the fresh lake air and feel the sun on your face. Even when it starts getting chilly, you can use the double fireplace to keep the party going. Sharing the same chimney, there’s also a fireplace inside the home.
This is the view you would take in from the terrace. It’s not too shabby! You can hear the gentle lapping of water even from within the home. A deck on the lake means that you can bring a kayak or canoe with you on your trip! The design of the home reflects its surroundings and makes the most of the incredible view. We love the dramatic show that the sky is putting on in this photo. The lake gives this home an atmosphere of calm and a chance to connect with nature.
Down in the basement, we’ll find the bedrooms and bathroom. Those clerestory windows that line the walls up high make it bright and livable down here. This vacation home was built to replace an older building. The architects used the pre-existing basement to their advantage and came up with this clever solution.
Consider the waterfront location of the home and you’ll realize why there’s a nautical theme in the decor. Indeed, this bedroom feels more like the sleeping quarters of a ship! The mirror helps to brighten the place even more and you can pretend that it’s a porthole if you’re so inclined.
This spacious living room is slightly elevated. It has the unexpected benefit of making the views more spectacular. Inside, the decor is simple and casual. The dark floors reflect light and make the space feel bright and airy. The fireplace lacks a mantle and brings a crispness to the living room. A black and white colour palette brings effortless sophistication to this adorable getaway home. The modest decor all serves to let the natural beauty of the outdoors shine.
You might be reluctant to share your piece of paradise, but having friends makes everything better! With a dining table and chairs out on the terrace, this is an ideal setting for a sun-dappled brunch. If you put up string lights and brought more plants to the terrace you could make an outdoor entertaining space you’d never want to leave!
Have you heard the hype around Hygge? Check out our guide to Scandinavian style.