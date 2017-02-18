The lakeside cabin everyone will want to visit

People like to get away from their homes and escape to get a change of scenery. A retreat can relax and refresh us in a deep and profound way. No spa treatment can compare to the quiet solitude and that you get when you’re away from home.

Today, we’re taking a look at a petite lakeside cabin that can serve up everything we’ve come to expect from a weekend getaway. This new recreation house sits in a group of holiday homes with unbeatable water views. The architects at fox | Hoffer | vdHaar designed a modern vacation home with an open main floor and basement.

A word of caution: you might be looking forward to a peaceful retreat, but everyone is going to want to come visit you at a cabin like this. Let’s walk through the home and get inspired to book our own weekend getaways!