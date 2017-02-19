Midcentury meets modular in this marvellous home

In love with authentic mid-century design? You're going to love our tour of this charming project. This conceptual home comes to us from the award-winning architect, Robert Gurney.

He finds design solutions by manipulating light and geometry to create an unforgettable look. Called 4 Springs Lane, the project is located in a rural Virginia in the United States. The home is built into a slope amongst rolling hills dappled with trees. The architect envisioned the landscape as an integral part of the design through thoughtful consideration of the site.

The home itself is a marvel of mid-century modern architecture. It’s built in a series of five crystalline blocks that use glass, wood, and concrete in their design. The modular mix of volumes makes the home visually imposing and intriguing. Let’s start our tour now and discover more about this exciting project!