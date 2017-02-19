Midcentury meets modular in this marvellous home

In love with authentic mid-century design? You're going to love our tour of this charming project. This conceptual home comes to us from the award-winning architect, Robert Gurney.
He finds design solutions by manipulating light and geometry to create an unforgettable look. Called 4 Springs Lane, the project is located in a rural Virginia in the United States. The home is built into a slope amongst rolling hills dappled with trees. The architect envisioned the landscape as an integral part of the design through thoughtful consideration of the site.
The home itself is a marvel of mid-century modern architecture. It’s built in a series of five crystalline blocks that use glass, wood, and concrete in their design. The modular mix of volumes makes the home visually imposing and intriguing. Let’s start our tour now and discover more about this exciting project!
Perhaps the most striking aspect of the home is its imposing modular shape. Rectangular and boxy shapes are wrapped in a wood exterior and opened to the exceptional outdoors. Floor to ceiling glazing on different levels of the home is key to integrating the landscape into the design.
At the back of the house, there’s an incredible terrace with a swimming pool and an open fire feature. Combining the elements of fire and water together brings boldness and elegance. The home itself glows from within at twilight. We love the minimalist look of the building. Clean lines and features highlight the authenticity of the building materials. From the terrace, we’re inspired by the tranquil setting.
In full light we can see the materials that they used in the design. Warm natural wood in narrow planks creates a slim and modern look for the home. The large glass panels are playfully arranged to maximize natural light and privacy. The black accents on the exterior give the home an edge of masculinity.
The architect firmly believes in honesty and integrity of the materials in his projects. There are no cheap plasters, plastics, or fake wood to be found. We all have psychological and physiological interactions with our homes. Quality and authentic materials have positive effects for the aesthetics of the design and on our everyday life.
Imagine yourself amongst the trees in this master bedroom The decor is soft and simple to showcase the gorgeous natural rural setting. A taupe rug on the floor almost blends in with the floors. This inviting bedroom is a stylish and serene setting. It would be hard to get out of bed in the morning when you feel snug and cozy in this bright and beautiful bedroom.
We take back what we said earlier about d not being able to get out of bed because we’d be eager to take a shower in the morning if we had this bathroom! The freestanding bathtub next to the window invites you to take a half hour to yourself and melt away stress. The glass shower door is reflected by the window and the mirror. You will feel wrapped up in the natural light when you take a shower. Everything in this bathroom is well thought out. Check out the slim handles on the bathroom storage cabinets.
The main floor is an open concept living, dining, kitchen, and lounge area. The interiors are active and full of energy. White walls and surfaces are accented by black features like the black fireplace. Filled with contemporary furniture, the midcentury theme of the home extends into the interiors. The linear layout of the home shows off panoramic views. Incredibly high ceilings and an abundance of windows make the home feel bright and even open to the outdoors.
Too often we forget about putting windows in the kitchen. It’s where we end up spending a lot of time preparing food for ourselves and our families! It’s refreshing to see a home where they’ve taken the luxury of putting in large picture windows for the kitchen.
Wood cabinets with red tones contrast with the wood exterior visible outside the kitchen windows. We can hardly count the different tones of wood that coalesce together to create a warm kitchen. Red bar seats along the kitchen island emphasise the warm palette. Stacked appliances mean that everything is tucked away. Clear countertops create an inviting minimalist design.
We’re ending our tour by taking one final look at the back of the house. The mix of modular and midcentury design came together to produce a sophisticated home. It may be a rural villa, but this home rejects the expected rustic look. This home is made for modern sensibilities and is still attuned to nature.
