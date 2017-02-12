Top 5: Give me a H for homes, homes, homes!!

How many of us dream every day about leaving the city and escaping to an idyllic village where all we have is time on our hands? Imagine being surrounded by rustling trees and singing birds rather than the concrete jungle!

This is exactly what design professionals Ynox Architektura Wnetrz had in mind in this project when they came across the perfect plot of land and a picturesque location. The only problem was the building. An old, decaying farm house existed on this land with neither the aesthetic appeal or the functionality to really take advantage of the beautiful surrounds. The designers did, however, see the enormous potential that existed and really made the most of it.

Are you ready to explore this incredible metamorphosis?