Top 5: Give me a H for homes, homes, homes!!

How many of us dream every day about leaving the city and escaping to an idyllic village where all we have is time on our hands? Imagine being surrounded by rustling trees and singing birds rather than the concrete jungle!
This is exactly what design professionals Ynox Architektura Wnetrz had in mind in this project when they came across the perfect plot of land and a picturesque location. The only problem was the building. An old, decaying farm house existed on this land with neither the aesthetic appeal or the functionality to really take advantage of the beautiful surrounds. The designers did, however, see the enormous potential that existed and really made the most of it.
Are you ready to explore this incredible metamorphosis?
North of Calgary on a small 5 acre (2 hectare) plot of land sits this comfortable family home that’s taking us back to the basics. We’ll look closely at how the design makes the home functional for a family. The home has a touch of country and craftsman design elements. The professionals at Drafting Your Design helped create interiors perfect for a busy family who loves to entertain.
This family home is located in a high-end area of Madrid and has a classy design to match its great location. Architects Tarimas de Autor have brought each room heat, light, texture, and character. They opted for a design that combines the modern and traditional, as well as white and wood. These familiar combinations are made refreshing and impressive in this home.
In this tour, the architects behind Sommerhaus 65 will present you with the first model of their summer home series. This refreshingly simple lean-to style structure offers 700 square feet of stylish living space, with another 300 square feet added on as a sheltered terrace that wraps around the exterior walls, providing a generous space dedicated to enjoyment of the outdoor scenery.
This Ontario home boasts a clean and classic country style we love. The long structure and gabled roof make us think of a converted barn. Cheerful large windows open up the main floor to the surrounding country landscape. The architects at Solares created a stunning bungalow that’s super insulated to be energy efficient. Using solar panels on the roof, the 2,000 square foot home can produce its own energy! Inside, we’ll find updated classic country interiors. For those who love the indelible charm of cottage country style, this home is sure to please!