Time and Feeling: Adventure through a daring modern home

Journey through the conceptual worlds of time and feeling in a tour of this unique modern home, designed by architects from Office of Feeling Architecture in the northwestern region of Portugal. This single family home is nothing like you’ve ever seen before, with each line, shape, and feature challenging the status quo. Outside, this home makes a striking, high-impact, and almost other-worldly appearance, while the interior is rich with unexpected forms that seems to fade, twist, slant, and disappear right before your eyes. Perhaps drawing a hint of inspiration from the works of the famous Salvador Dali that explore ideas of dimensions, time, and space, this home is designed to illuminate the ideas of “Time and Feeling”, the name that the architects have so aptly bestowed upon the completed design.
Built upon a grey stone base, the upper storey of this room is topped off with a highly unconventional white mass. What feeling do you suppose the architects were trying to embody in this unconventional design? A pointed roof is nothing new – however, the extreme angle and an multi-planar surfaces of this design create an exceptionally energetic and intense scene, communicating a desire to defy gravity by launching into the sky. Below, a patio extends from the home in the same grey stone, providing a strong link to the Earth, as well as a clear connection to the traditional stone buildings found throughout Portugal.
This view is an example of how these architects have skillfully played with perception and shape, another fierce challenge of conventional building forms. Exposed vertical bars cause you to question your image of a traditional fence, while the white mass that forms the three-dimensional “roof” of the home appears to jump from the home into include itself in parts of the surrounding fence, linking itself to its environment in a highly unusual way.
A neutral scheme might cause you to believe that the interior of the home maintains a low profile, but you’ll find that the architects have included many features that’ll make you look twice! The fireplace in this open plan common area makes for a visually enticing scene, as there appears to be a large slice “missing” from the center, creating a feeling of separation and space between the upper and lower areas of the home.
The kitchen also offers a rich visual display with a central island that appears to slant in several directions at once. Along the sides of the kitchen, bold silver lines that form the handles of the cabinets draw energetic lines that appear to radiate from the large floor-to-ceiling window at the far end of the room.
Designed to be just as visually striking at night, the false ceiling houses a strip that illuminates with a bright white light, adding a confident and futuristic feeling to the space.
Not only is this bedroom rich with texture, the space is a complex display of light, shadow, and unexpected forms. Again playing with shape and form, the architects have installed a false ceiling lit from above, with features that recede into it and protrude from it.
At night, thin strips of light appear where there are openings in the false ceiling, coupled with the light from a suspended structure mirroring that of the kitchen. Darkness makes this room all the more intriguing, offering a complex display of light and mass that appears to fade, flow, and disappear as your eyes wander about the space.
