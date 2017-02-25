This gorgeous home fits the picture of South Beach style

A close view of the curved roof shows a synchronization of various materials – concrete, wood, metals, and glass make for a complex visual scene in this roof design. The curved surface contribute the soft, gentle friendliness inherent in circular forms, while intersecting supports and rectangular metal shingles balance the softness by bringing a bit of modern industrial edge to the design.

Find more stylish Art Deco inspiration in this ideabook: Relish this rehabilitated Art Deco home in Hamilton, Ontario