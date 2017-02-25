This gorgeous home fits the picture of South Beach style

Architect Juan C. Ricardes of Int’l Assoc. AIA has designed this unique family home in Florida, fitting a building into an urban lot surrounded by existing neighborhood homes. Described as adhering to an Organic Modern style, you’ll also find a distinct South Beach Art Deco flair instilled in this eclectic design. Ringing in at just over $1,000,000, this high-quality home offers an artistic display that’s as dazzling as it is effortless, its sharp modern aesthetic balanced with natural materials and warm golden lighting that give the space an easy, friendly atmosphere.
Right away, an Art Deco influence stands out in this facade’s design. A circular porthole window offers a strong suggestion of this influence, as does the facade’s straightforward geometrical aesthetic. In this manifestation, the characteristic neon lights are replaced with the glowing golden lights of the home’s interior, but you’ll find that the smooth white walls and even the font used in the address carry strong connotations of South Beach Art Deco style. Considering the home’s location in sunny Florida, the inclusion of this architectural style is highly fitting, with Miami serving as the central hub for that well-known South Beach style that characterizes many of the residential, commercial, and institutional architecture hailing from the 30s.
This house seems to be topped with a “fascinator”, as this unique roof design tilts off to one side of the home. Partially obscured by trees, this feature is both both and understated, designed to conform to its natural surroundings by bending gently to accommodate the established trunks and branches. A shiny silver shell brings a glamorous look to the exterior, while doubling as a mirror to reflect the soft greens, tans, and blues of its tropical environment.
Located at the rear of the property, this dazzlingly white detached garage is accessed through a tandem covered porte-cochere, which is a word used to describe the covered entryway that you see here, with enough room for a car to drive through. This particular porte-cochere takes on a ritzy and glamorous vibe with a highly polished white floor, creamy white walls, abundant lighting, and the lush leaves of tropical plants. In a celebration of both luxury and simplicity, this garage is a far cry above the typical utilitarian storage space!
A close view of the curved roof shows a synchronization of various materials – concrete, wood, metals, and glass make for a complex visual scene in this roof design. The curved surface contribute the soft, gentle friendliness inherent in circular forms, while intersecting supports and rectangular metal shingles balance the softness by bringing a bit of modern industrial edge to the design.
