This crisp contemporary home captures you with charm

This balanced space has a bit of everything – light and dark, polished and matte, geometric and organic. Notable is the heavily knotted wood of the kitchen table, which brings an easy-going natural feel into the clean white space. Beyond, a patio is accessed through a wide set of double doors, with a picnic table located near to the door in a convenient spot for bringing plates out for a picnic.

