9 whimsical wallpapers that make a home decor statement

Talk about context! This Victorian street map shows a bird’s eye view of the River Thames in London as it was in Victorian times. Paired with the elegant antique furniture found in this room, this wallpaper provides a strong visual context that communicates the time, place, and style era that this room is going for.

