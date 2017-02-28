A refine and beautiful house in Toronto

The interior designers from Douglas Design Studio describe their “signature style” as basically any style – the most important aspect of their work is that it suits the the homeowner’s lifestyle. In this project, the design studio have crafted a refined space tailored to a preference for a more formal atmosphere. Filled with high quality materials, fine art, and the latest technology, this modern family home is an embodiment of pure sophistication. It’s worth a look around – even if you tend towards more earthy, rustic styles – as there’s highly unique surprise hiding in the basement!
Dashes of colour carry your eyes throughout the sleek white walls of this living room, which offers a variety of ways to enjoy time together as a family. A long bench runs along the window, ready to host a quiet windowside chat, while an L-shaped couch offers the option of a romantic fireside conversation or a laid-back movie night. Notable in this room is a flair for abstract design and fine art, as there are several pieces being showcased throughout the room – a driftwood sculpture beside the fireplace with colourful glass sculptures above, an abstract painting in primary colours, and a sophisticated chandelier that draws eyes toward the high ceiling of the room.
The kitchen balances a strong sense of structure and order with a refreshing, organic tone. White and wood make a lovely combination for the furniture and cabinetry, anchored to the luxuriously smooth stone floor. From the abundance of seating options, you can tell that this room is designed to set the stage for many different types of food-related gatherings.
With a glassy tabletop, silvery suspended spheres, and wall of mirrors, this dining room goes for a dazzling and sophisticated ambience. Notice the high energy that’s created from the shiny reflections of light that fill the space. In addition to glossy surfaces, geometric patterns play a big role in the room’s design, celebrating a high-energy contrast between the suspended spheres and the square grids found throughout the rest of the room.
This glamorous staircase winds through the levels of the home, doubling as a home art gallery with a story behind every unique work of art.
The designers maintain a focus on the creation of spaces reflecting the client’s lifestyle – this low-key media room is one of many examples of the lifestyle-specific recreational spaces they’ve been able to include in the home. In this room, like the others, the decor portrays a polished sense with highlights on interesting sculptures, sparkling geological finds, and lighting that illuminates the objects for high-impact appeal. The muted colour scheme plays into a feeling of calm, drawing upon the decadence of being absolutely relaxed in a room that’s designed for nothing other than sheer entertainment.
Few can say they enjoy such a spacious home office! Free from distractions, this organized, formal space includes plenty of storage for an uncluttered atmosphere, with cool blue backlighting bestowing a sense of tranquility for effective concentration. A fresh bouquet livens up the interior space, bringing a colourful dash of the natural world into an otherwise structured, businesslike environment. This room is yet another example of design that allows the resident to go about their lives exactly how they please, surrounded by the features, equipment, and space that can make them most effective and provides them with the most enjoyment.
Talk about building to fit a lifestyle! It seems that these designers have made it possible for these residents to enjoy all of their pursuits right from home – even golf! Equipped with a large screen, projector, turf, and storage/display case, this basement is a golf aficionado's dream come true! Even on rainy days, it’s possible to fit in a quick practice session!