This historic home in Toronto is full of character

Let's wander into Cabbagetown to visit a Victorian home that’s full of character. The interior designers at Douglas Design Studio did a complete renovation of this historic house in Toronto. They interpreted their client's lifestyle and made a home that reflects their individuality. By bringing creativity and energy to this project, the studio created a design that feels like a real home, not just a sterile staged interior.

We’ll see a consistent style in each room with mid-century-inspired furniture, sculptural light fixtures, and timeless high-contrast black and white. Let's start our tour now!