7 Canadian T.V. shows star as home inspiration

Canadian T.V. shows have their own charm. We're a little more left-leaning in how we handle political topics than our neighbours to the south. Our shows are not as self-involved or sensationalist as American shows and we're always ready with a good dose of self-deprecating Canadian humour! Today, cities like Toronto and Vancouver are the settings for dozens of movies and T.V. shows. Canadian talent is on the rise and we love seeing our home on the small screen.
Love to take pride in Canadian talent? Check out our list of a few of our favourite Canadian TV shows and see the homes on homify that could make a cameo.
Our list starts with one of the most lovable tv shows to ever come from Canada. Breaker High had a fantastic, if not incredulous, plot. The show featured a group of teenagers getting their high school education aboard a ship that travelled the world. Every teen that watched this show was incredibly envious of this group of friends!
This midcentury modern pool house looks like the place where the whole Breaker High crew would hang out! That is when they're not in class. Or on field trips to see the Pyramids and go skiing in the Alps.
These days, fans fondly remember this show because it’s where they first fell in love with Ryan Gosling. He’s been capturing the hearts of Canadians long before Rachel McAdams set eyes on him in The Notebook.
Want to dive in? See our full feature on this sexy pool house.
The Degrassi franchise is a series of successful teen melodramas going back all the way to the 1980s. Part of why it’s so enduring is because the show never shied away from the heavy issues for teens. There are generations of Canadians who grew up watching this show!
We love this historic Toronto home. It has an old-fashioned charm that reminds us of the Toronto neighbourhoods you can see in Degrassi. The brick wall and wooden porch are livened up by the magenta front door.
The internationally famous rapper Drake got his start here playing Jimmy on Degrassi in 2001. Drake prides himself on being the one who put Toronto on the map. He still references Degrassi in his song lyrics today.
Da Vinci's Inquest is a crime drama set in Vancouver for those intellectual types. The show centres around an ex-cop turned coroner who takes the law into his own hands.
A luxurious home like this is so quintessentially Vancouver. We love the simple garden and landscaping. This highly covetable single family detached home is an ideal setting for a Da Vinci’s Inquest scene. The look is part of a new wave of modern design with traditional materials like wood and stone that we see in Vancouver neighbourhoods. Check out our tour of this house to see inside!
This Victorian home in Toronto totally reminds us of Murdoch Mysteries. Set in the late 19th century in Toronto, this period-drama police procedural is stylish. The romantic vintage setting of the show goes so well with this home!
In the show, the young detective Murdoch uses new and unorthodox methods to solve crimes. His ground-breaking approach fits with this home where modern touches blend with the heritage charm.
Want to see vintage-inspired interiors? Check out our feature on the Murdoch Mysteries home!
This long-running comedy drama was syndicated around the world. It was filmed in Gibsons, BC, not far from this modern home on the Gulf Islands. This home is a perfect BC coast retreat. Wood accents and closeness to the coastal rainforest make this home the perfect setting for a reboot of Beachcombers!
The show was about a lumber salvager who tried to keep his business afloat despite tough competition. It was on the air from 1972 to 1990, so it created a multigenerational viewership across the country. What made this show so appealing was that it didn’t take place in a fictionalized place. It used local talent, events, and locations from Gibsons. Canadians took pride in seeing their own communities on T.V.
This classic mid-nineties show had a Canadian Mountie as a protagonist! Even though it was set in Chicago, this chic Calgary home is the perfect home inspiration for Due South. The main character, Benton Fraser, had a white wolf as a companion. In this home, the interior designers filled the home with prints of Canadian wildlife.
Want to see modern interiors with a classic Canadian twist? Go check out our feature on living the chic life in this darling Calgary home.
We’re ending our list with one of our most beloved TV exports of all time. The Trailer Park Boys was a cult-classic show whose mockumentary style predated The Office. It followed a trio of friends always looking out for their next get-rich-quick scheme. The show was a hilarious comedy and commentary on the white working class. They all lived in a trailer park in Nova Scotia.
The new tiny house movement is like the millennial response to the typical trailer park. Small mobile homes like this are nothing like your typical trailer. This home may be tiny, but it’s also a beautiful family home.