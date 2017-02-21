7 Canadian T.V. shows star as home inspiration

Our list starts with one of the most lovable tv shows to ever come from Canada. Breaker High had a fantastic, if not incredulous, plot. The show featured a group of teenagers getting their high school education aboard a ship that travelled the world. Every teen that watched this show was incredibly envious of this group of friends!

This midcentury modern pool house looks like the place where the whole Breaker High crew would hang out! That is when they're not in class. Or on field trips to see the Pyramids and go skiing in the Alps.

These days, fans fondly remember this show because it’s where they first fell in love with Ryan Gosling. He’s been capturing the hearts of Canadians long before Rachel McAdams set eyes on him in The Notebook.

