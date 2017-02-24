5 Canadian homes we'd love to spend summer in

The tiny house movement is rapidly gaining popularity these days with the reality of the harsh economic times we are in. More and more people are ditching the conventional standard of living for a more compact freedom based lifestyle. There are many perks of having a tiny abode, more than just the mobile freedom they provide. There is more design freedom and creativity to be had, versus buying a conventional home that you didn't build from the ground up.

In this example we have a tiny home with a country flair and larger than life personality. There is a ton of storage space in this functional design, and the kitchen is fully equipped with a large sink and high end appliances. The quaint little patio is perfect for enjoying summer sunsets. If you would like a full tour of this tiny country styled home you can view it here.