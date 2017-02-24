5 Canadian homes we'd love to spend summer in

Winter is almost over here in Canada, at last! While the snow is beautiful, many of us are dreaming about the warm summer weather and fun days spent at the beach with our family and friends. Today we have a real treat for you, we have 5 amazing getaways perfect for summer living to explore. So shake off your winter blues and come with us on a tour of these lovely summer homes.
First stop on the tour we'll take a look at this stylish pool house in Toronto. It looks like a dreamy place to spend hot summer days, basking in the sun by the pool and enjoying a cool dip in the water. This is what summer is all about! The architects at tongtong did an amazing job with this design. Want a more in depth look at this one-of-a-kind summer retreat? Here you go!
Winnipeggers know how to get through long cold winters and make the best of the summer season. This lovely lakeside home is the perfect place to spend long summer days and soak up the sun. You can jump right into the lake from the sun deck. This home has it all, a beautiful gourmet kitchen, stunning fireplace, built in boat house, and a cozy living area with beautiful views of the natural surroundings. Unit 7 Architecture is the team behind this build. We bet you are curious to see what it looks like from the inside – it's gorgeous.
There's nothing that says 'Canadian summers' quite like spending time in the woods surrounded by nature and all its beauty. We absolutely adore this next house on our tour of beautiful summer homes. Situated in Lac St. Sixte in Quebec this home offers stunning panoramic views of the forest in all directions, thanks to the tall ceilings and huge windows. The open concept floor plan is a must see. Flynn Architect gets credit for the design.
Next we have another design by Unit 7 Architecture. This summer cottage is situated in the midst of nature, over looking West Hawk Lake. The home sits perfectly in the natural environment nestled in a hill with trees and plant life surrounding it. Not your regular cabin in the woods, this home is not short of features. It boasts a private lookout, hot tub, a stunning sun room, elegant fireplace, a well designed modern open concept layout, and contemporary interior finishes. Here is a behind the scenes look at this amazing property.
The tiny house movement is rapidly gaining popularity these days with the reality of the harsh economic times we are in. More and more people are ditching the conventional standard of living for a more compact freedom based lifestyle. There are many perks of having a tiny abode, more than just the mobile freedom they provide. There is more design freedom and creativity to be had, versus buying a conventional home that you didn't build from the ground up.
In this example we have a tiny home with a country flair and larger than life personality. There is a ton of storage space in this functional design, and the kitchen is fully equipped with a large sink and high end appliances. The quaint little patio is perfect for enjoying summer sunsets. If you would like a full tour of this tiny country styled home you can view it here.