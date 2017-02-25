A cozy country home that's comfortably chic

Thanks to the beautiful images captured by the photographers at Immofoto Sylt, we will take you on a countryside home tour. The traditional and charming exterior of this residence hides stunning modernism inside. The colour palette followed is primarily soothing and neutral, and the designs are sleek and trendy. Cozy textiles and smart storage solutions add to the attraction of this property. The rooms receive oodles of natural light during daytime, and the backyard patio promises tons of outdoor pleasures. Wood adds warmth to this home, while gorgeous wallpapers and unique lights ensure that the aesthetics are in place.
Sharp sloping roofs in grey, pretty gables, quaint latticed windows in white and the earthiness of brick exterior walls make this property a stunner. It seems like a sanctuary from the din of city life, and is surrounded by plentiful greenery for a refreshing atmosphere.
The black and white beautifully patterned wallpaper adds oodles of class and luxury to the open plan living. The long sofa is peppered with silky and velvety cushions for maximum comfort, while the rug adds a rustic touch to the space. We also love the wooden strips on the false ceiling and the way the trendy dining space merges with the living area. Louvre white doors keep the traditional charm of the home alive.
Sleek and modern furniture in black, white and wood make the dining area cheerful and convenient. A stylish cane lamp oversees the setting, while Louvre windows bring in sunlight for a warm and cosy feel. Monochrome paintings and delicate dinnerware make mealtimes special.
Smooth, simple and glossy cabinets add tons of utility to this modern and soothing kitchen. The black cabinets and countertop contrast the whites and creams nicely, while large windows keep the space flooded with sunlight. Modern appliances and a fashionable lamp appeal to budding chefs too.
Rendered in whites, creams and browns, the master bedroom looks soothing, calm and inviting. The plush bed, practical side tables, and delicately printed wallpaper all come together for a very relaxing experience.
The kids’ bedroom with its vivid and lively green feature wall comes as a refreshing surprise in this house. A sleek wall-mounted shelf and practical side tables in dark green make the space between the beds useful. The trendy bedside lamps go very well with the white and beige tones here.
The wall opposite the beds in the kids’ bedroom has been creatively utilised to accommodate inbuilt shelves which match the slope of the gabled roof. They are sleek, white and very handy. A stunning chandelier brightens up the staircase which goes downstairs from here.
Spacious and sunny, this mostly white bathroom wows with its Louvre windows, trendy niches, black and white portrait and fashionable sanitary wares. The towel rack is a very practical addition.
The corner opposite the tub has been beautifully utilised by fitting in a stylish shower enclosure in glass. Also note the inbuilt and lighted niche behind the chic white sink. It comes in very handy for storing toiletries.
Elegant stone paving and beautiful wrought iron furniture make the backyard patio simply enchanting. You can spend hours here admiring nature, sharing hot meals with loved ones or unwinding with a drink.
