Surf's up at this cute cottage home

Today’s home tour will give you a fair glimpse of the colourful life of a family of surfers. House-05 by the architects at Dwarf is a wooden cottage-like home equipped with all modern amenities and unique decor accents. Mostly white on the outside, the abode is a riot of colours inside. The decor scheme in each room will remind you of the sea, cool blue waves, warm sands and cheerful beach vacations. Vibrant and cosy textiles along with stylish lighting and playful touches make this house truly special. As you take the tour, you will undoubtedly realise that the owners are warm and friendly people and their attitude is tastefully reflected in this property.