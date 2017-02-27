This home renovation fills bare with beautiful

Buying a new home is always exciting. But filling it with warmth, comfort, convenience and making it visually appealing is equal challenging. A new home is usually an empty concrete shell like this house was before. But thanks to the interior architects at Kin-Raumdesign, this home is now a very inviting place equipped with trendy furniture, soothing and elegant colours and stylish lighting. It comes with an airy and sunny balcony as well, which was decked by the professionals tastefully. Purposeless rooms were given a definite shape and aim, and wood was introduced on the floor for a cosy and timeless appeal.