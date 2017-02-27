This home renovation fills bare with beautiful

Buying a new home is always exciting. But filling it with warmth, comfort, convenience and making it visually appealing is equal challenging. A new home is usually an empty concrete shell like this house was before. But thanks to the interior architects at Kin-Raumdesign, this home is now a very inviting place equipped with trendy furniture, soothing and elegant colours and stylish lighting. It comes with an airy and sunny balcony as well, which was decked by the professionals tastefully. Purposeless rooms were given a definite shape and aim, and wood was introduced on the floor for a cosy and timeless appeal.
The living, dining and kitchen occupy the maximum part of this 135sqm apartment and were previously dull spaces stuck in cold, lifeless grey. It was quite a task to make these areas cosy and contemporary.
A warm parquet floor, freshly painted walls and trendy furniture in light colours make the common area of the home very relaxing and impressive. Modern lamps and a storage-friendly open kitchen add to the practicality here.
Sober shades like grey and white, and soft textiles like velvet and fur make the bedroom soothing and peaceful. The uniquely-shaped bed, quirky wall clock, a modern fireplace, romantic candles and sheer curtains add to the dreamy atmosphere.
Plain white walls and unfriendly concrete made this hallway very boring and without personality. A lot of creativity was required to bring in change.
Warm wooden flooring, pale grey walls, and neat white doors now make the hallway welcoming and bright. The colour scheme also offers a perfect canvas for displaying unique art pieces, sleek shelves and trendy stools.
This room was lying unutilised and aimless before the renovation. It could be turned into a children’s room, guest room, or study easily. Let’s see what the architects came up with.
Now, the room is a dressing room featuring closets with gleaming white doors and an open and trendy shelving unit. A tall wall-mounted mirror, a stool, transparent grey drapes and a stunning crystal chandelier add tons of elegance and modernism here.
Despite the presence of elegant tiles and a stylish tub, the bathroom lacked life or charm before. Comfort and the wow factor were missing.
During renovation, the floor was tiled and stylish sanitary wares were added to make the bathroom an extremely rejuvenating and attractive space. Candles, potted greens, a large mirror, cosy bathmats and bright lights ensure a cheerful experience here.
Raw concrete and emptiness plagued the balcony just like the rooms in this home. It had to become more comfortable and enticing.
Trendy rattan furniture, some charming accessories and a few lively potted greens now make the balcony refreshing and relaxing. It is an ideal spot for enjoying morning teas, chatting with friends or hosting a barbeque.
