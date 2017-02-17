The riverside home you'd love to relax in

Today, we are going to visit the Netherlands where we will come across a beautiful Dutch home on the river, designed by professionals Bongers Architecten.

This home is simple and traditional with modern and contemporary touches that will tickle you pink. You'll also see how the designers have incorporated the architecture into the natural surrounds, working with the river that runs past the property.

This home is a wonderful example of how sometimes a very understated and classic home can be the most effective.

Be warned, you may want to move into this house tomorrow! Away from city life and integrated into a quiet and peaceful natural landscape, this home is the perfect escape.