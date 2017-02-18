12 handy hacks to calm the chaos in your laundry room

No one likes laundry day! It can be tedious, time consuming and can make all sorts of mess. If we don't have a designated laundry or dedicated storage, our homes can also end up looking very chaotic on laundry day. We can end up with folded clothes on the dining room table, a kitchen packed with ironing boards, washing powders and fabric softeners and a house that smells like a laundry!

Not to fear, however. Today on homify, we are going to look at 12 tips that will help you to improve the efficiency of doing laundry and make your home that much tidier and organized.

Are you curious to see how laundry day can become a very pleasant experience?