6 budget-friendly ideas to update your home decor

Even if you have a small budget, you can still get excited about decorating and designing your home! In fact the most important part of decor is creativity.

So we at homify are sharing a few tips that will help you to see the glass half full when it comes to decor, design and your wallet!

These ideas will inspire you as you discover for yourself how to solve the problem of decorating your home without forking out a fortune. You can make such a big difference with a few simple yet functional resources such as lighting, plants, carpets, curtains and colour.

You will discover just how easy it is to transform your home on a budget.