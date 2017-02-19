6 budget-friendly ideas to update your home decor

Even if you have a small budget, you can still get excited about decorating and designing your home! In fact the most important part of decor is creativity.
So we at homify are sharing a few tips that will help you to see the glass half full when it comes to decor, design and your wallet!
These ideas will inspire you as you discover for yourself how to solve the problem of decorating your home without forking out a fortune. You can make such a big difference with a few simple yet functional resources such as lighting, plants, carpets, curtains and colour.
You will discover just how easy it is to transform your home on a budget.
There are so many different types of lamps on the market, allowing you to choose a style that matches your dining room, living area or room that you want to redecorate. It can have such a strong effect, without being too overwhelming.
In this design, we can see how two lamps that hang over the dining room create a very impressive look and feel. And if you want to achieve this kind of design on a budget, you can go for Chinese paper lamps, creating a very harmonious ambiance on a budget.
If you are tired of your floors but you don't have the money to replace them, then consider the advantages of investing in a beautiful rug or carpet.
If the carpets that you like are all too expensive, you can always scour the web for second-hand ones too! Make sure that it is in a good condition and has been cleaned beforehand and you'll save yourself a good few pennies.
Do you see how this patterned rug transforms this space?
You don't need to replace all of the furniture or renovate a room in order to achieve a gorgeous and new environment. Simply paint the walls with a brand new colour!
By adding a bright and vibrant colour to one wall in a room, you can really change up the design. Also use the walls to hang up decor pieces and ornaments.
Have a look at these 14 super wall design ideas for inspiration.
Another tip could be to repaint the furniture. Buying white acrylic will be much cheaper than buying a new piece of furniture after all. Even an interior decorator would agree with this.
Changing the tiles in the kitchen can be quite a story. You need specialists to do it and it can cost a fortune. This is why more and more people are opting for anti-splash panels in the cooking area.
They are easy to clean and come in so many different types and styles.
Curtains can change the whole look and feel of a room, whether it's the dining room, bedroom or living room.
If you introduce curtains with a vibrant colour, they can become the protagonist of a room, injecting it with style and originality. There are also so many different varieties of curtains! You can choose curtains of different lengths, widths, colours or types of fabric.
In this design, we can see how neutral curtains bring a beautiful elegance to a room!
Tip: When measuring for your curtains, make sure you leave an extra three or four inches on each side. You don't want the curtains not to close or to be too short!
If you live in a home without any plants or flowers in your interiors, it's time to change that!
Adopt some beautiful plants and vases of flowers to decorate your living room, kitchen, bathroom and any other corner of the house that you can think of! If you don't have time to take care of plants, opt for cacti, which practically take care of themselves.
This natural form of decor can bring a very refreshing and classic touch to your home.
You can also have some fun with the pots that you use to hold the plants, introducing recycled objects or bright colours.
