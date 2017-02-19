16 outdoor BBQs to turn up the heat in your backyard

Today on homify, we want to ready for the warm summer months.
Brick outdoor grills are not as popular in Canada as they are in Latin America and South Africa, where they go by the cooler name: Braai. A few of these selections might whet your appetite to build one in your backyard. They come in different shapes and sizes, but they would all be perfect for roasting meat or preparing a pizza to be enjoyed with friends, family and loved ones in the fresh air and sunshine.
More durable than your standard store-bought BBQ, these brick beauties can be adapted to any design concept that you have in mind for your patio or garden.
Let's we hope we light up your imagination.
This outdoor kitchen has it all: a surface for cooking and preparing food, a modern rotisserie built into the brick structure, a cozy dome oven and enough space to store firewood and have it on hand to cook a delicious pizza!
This brick-based barbeque has its own chimney, allowing the smoke to be filtered away from guests. The tiled gable roof gives this outdoor area a traditional and country-style charm.
It has some compartments to store charcoal and utensils used when it comes to roasting.
This incredibly beautiful rotisserie and oven is decorated with blue and black mosaic tiles, which works in harmony with the wooden cabinets and counter tops. The result is a combination of textures and colours, which complement the stainless steel of the outdoor barbeque.
This is a unique, stylish and functional outdoor area!
This brick oven can be used to roast meat or grill vegetables or even bake some bread! The structure also allows space for food preparation and serving.
What more could you need?
This charcoal grill can be moved and placed anywhere on the terrace or in the garden. With its simple design, it's perfect for any style of outdoor area!
Modern grills are gas-based, usually because they allow a greater control of cooking temperature and are much easier to maintain.
In this design, we can also see how modern and elegant they are, adapting themselves to any architectural concept.
This excellent modular barbeque features an oven, rotisserie and sink. It is made from bricks and mortar, which gives it a rustic, robust and strong style.
This large oven-rotisserie can also be functional as a fireplace, creating a very comfortable environment during the cold winter days.
This gas rotisserie features two black modules, which can store items neatly out of sight. It also serves as a place to prepare food.
This is an excellent solution for any outdoor area.
To have a fully practical and functional space, a stove can be integrated into an outdoor environment to better control the cooking temperature of certain dishes.
Here we come across an excellent example that combines brick and stainless steel, creating an excellent place for outdoor cooking.
This complex oven and grill is made entirely by hand, with cement and brick. It is very simple and gives the outdoor area a very relaxed and rustic look and feel.
This luxurious summer kitchen is a dream come true. It contains a wine cooler, TV, bar, sinks and an elegant barbeque. Between the decor and the equipment, we have a very comfortable and stylish area!
This grill is embedded in the stone wall, featuring a sleek and minimalist design. It is modern with state-of-the-art technology, allowing you to cook all year around!
This example shows us how we can combine two types of flooring for a very efficient design. The tiled floors are very easy to maintain, contrasting with the green grass and the square of white pebbles.
This modern wood-based minimalist grill features a sleek, white counter top that is a real treat for the eye!
This is a clean design with simple lines that provides great functionality. It's the ideal way to cook outside.
This is a great example of a modern patio with a warm and cozy touch.
This open-air kitchen features everything that you could possibly want in a terrace: a double sink, a large bar to prepare and serve food, multiple spaces for storing appliances and kitchen equipment as well as a television. The brick masonry oven and barbeque is the cherry on top!
Don't you love the combination of modern and traditional, which gives personality to this beautiful terrace?
