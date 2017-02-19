16 outdoor BBQs to turn up the heat in your backyard

Today on homify, we want to ready for the warm summer months.

Brick outdoor grills are not as popular in Canada as they are in Latin America and South Africa, where they go by the cooler name: Braai. A few of these selections might whet your appetite to build one in your backyard. They come in different shapes and sizes, but they would all be perfect for roasting meat or preparing a pizza to be enjoyed with friends, family and loved ones in the fresh air and sunshine.

More durable than your standard store-bought BBQ, these brick beauties can be adapted to any design concept that you have in mind for your patio or garden.

Let's we hope we light up your imagination.