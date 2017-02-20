Wood takes centre stage in this soothing simple home

Today we are going to learn from Japanese architecture featured at its very best in this simple, minimalist wooden house that's one with nature.
Designed by professionals N-Sketch, this home is a wonderful example of how less is more. You don't need frilly architecture or an abundance of decor items to create a home that is beautiful and functional.
In fact, in this day and age more people are opting for a simpler way of life with nature as the focal point. You'll soon see why!
From the exterior, we can see that this minimalist wooden house is still grand in size and features everything that a family could possibly want. It also features clean lines and a contemporary look and feel.
The wooden facade is very warm and inviting, working in harmony with the glass banisters and large, glass windows and doors. A paved front area features a beautiful little patch of soil with a gorgeous Maple tree, enhancing the exterior facade.
Even the city can be at one with nature!
The designers have worked hard to ensure that there is a wonderful transition between interior and exterior spaces. Large glass windows and doors have been inserted throughout the facade, which open up to create much bigger living areas.
We can also see how wood dominates throughout, creating a very serene environment. Wood is also a great material because it can be cost-effective and incredibly durable.
Typical of Japanese design, this home features large and spacious rooms that are interconnected. You'll also notice that only the most functional of items are on display.
This area of the home features a simple table and chairs as well as a fireplace. The star of the show is the natural light that flows in through the large glass windows and doors.
Modern and refreshing!
The cooking area is subtly separated from the rest of the home by a trendy white kitchen bar. White tones dominate this very modern and sophisticated space.
Once again you'll notice that only the most functional of items are on display, everything is else is stored neatly out of sight. For a kitchen, this can be very important, keeping the cooking area organized and appealing.
Storage solutions plays a big role in this! Do you notice the shelves, cupboards and drawers?
A minimalist and functional home doesn't have to be devoid of comfort and charm.
In this living room, we can see how a rug brings a touch of warmth and colour to the home, while a vase of flowers injects some fresh and subtle decor.
The windows throughout this space allow for fresh air and sunshine to stream through, working in harmony with the white walls and light wooden floors for a very homely environment.
Do you see how the kitchen and living spaces are connected, creating a very social and engaging environment?
We can also see how neutral tones can be incredibly impressive in a simple home like this one. Don't you think the white walls with the wooden finishes are so effective?
The designers have used the functional elements in the house to really create a beautiful and sophisticated space. The stairs lead up to a wooden landing, which looks like a bridge!
If you walk along this bridge, next to the large window and the surrounding trees, you would feel like you were in the middle of a jungle!
We end of four tour on the upstairs balcony, which features panoramic views of the surrounds. The connection to fresh air, trees and sunshine is very strong here.
The length of the balcony ensures that the family can access it from any room upstairs. Couldn't you imagine relaxing out here with a cup of coffee and a good book?
