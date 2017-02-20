Wood takes centre stage in this soothing simple home

Today we are going to learn from Japanese architecture featured at its very best in this simple, minimalist wooden house that's one with nature.

Designed by professionals N-Sketch, this home is a wonderful example of how less is more. You don't need frilly architecture or an abundance of decor items to create a home that is beautiful and functional.

In fact, in this day and age more people are opting for a simpler way of life with nature as the focal point. You'll soon see why!