6 wicked ways to customize your wall decor

While wallpaper can be nice, the downside is that you can get bored of it quite quickly. However, there are other ways to bring colour and striking tones and patterns into your home. These can also be easily customized again once you get bored. Think of a wall as a chalkboard, which can be redecorated again and again.

Another thing to consider, if you are renting a house, is the landlord. You can't just keeping repainting walls or applying new tiles. You'll be wasting your own money and the landlord may not approve of it.

This is why today homify, we have put together six ideas for wall decor that you can customize. These solutions are not only practical but you can also have a lot of fun with them!

Are you curious to see more?